VPR Star Thinks Raquel Leviss & Tom Sandoval Are ‘Trying’ to Make a Relationship Happen

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay discussed Raquel Leviss’ affair with her castmate Tom Sandoval on the April 28 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” alongside her guests, “Love Island USA” stars Mackenzie Dipman and Deb Chubb. As fans are aware, Sandoval cheated on his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with Leviss.

Shay shared that she believes Leviss is “a very lost girl.” She revealed she thinks the former beauty pageant contestant “did not have an end game” when she embarked on a romantic relationship with Sandoval. She also asserted that Leviss is “not actually in love” and suggested she believes Sandoval will cheat on her. In addition, the “Good As Gold” singer questioned if the 28-year-old intended to “get married, and have babies, and be together forever” with the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner. Dipman interjected she believes “it wouldn’t be the craziest thing if [Sandoval and Leviss] did try to make a relationship happen.” Shay agreed with the “Love Island USA” alum and shared she thinks her castmates are isolated without each other.

“Right now, I think they’re going to try to do that or they’re trying to do that. Because who else do they have right now?” said Shay.

Scheana Shay Claimed Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss’ Relationship is ‘Already Very Toxic’

During an April 2023 episode of comedian Howie Mandel’s podcast “Howie Mandel Does Stuff,” Sandoval shared that he and Leviss have not labeled their relationship.

“We’re just kind of taking a break,” said the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer.

In an April 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Shay shared she does not believe Sandoval and Leviss have a sustainable relationship.

“I think they are in this weird infatuation and it’s going to fade, it’s not going to last and from what I heard, It’s already very toxic,” claimed Shay.

Scheana Shay Believes Tom Schwartz Was a ‘Decoy’

In the “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” interview, Shay mentioned that Leviss had a romantic encounter with Sandoval’s close friend and business partner Tom Schwartz during the week of her August 2022 wedding. She shared she believed Schwartz was being used as “a decoy” without his knowledge.

Sandoval explained why he encouraged Schwartz to pursue Leviss while recording the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast. He stated he established a close friendship with Leviss and wanted to spend more time with her.

“I was like ‘Hey if Schwartz and her start dating then like we can all hang out even more,’” said Sandoval.

The Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer also shared he did not understand why Schwarz did not seem romantically interested in Leviss.

“I thought she was so awesome, like, getting to know her like she’s so kind, she’s smart, she’s like witty, she’s fun, she’s like she’s down for it, she’s beautiful,” said Sandoval. “And I was sitting there, and I was like ‘Schwartz, dude’ — even before I started filming I was like ‘what do you think of Raquel, dude, she’s freaking awesome,’ and he was like ‘yeah, she’s alright,’ and I was like, ‘dude, you’re an idiot, like, she’s f***** amazing.’”

In the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” interview, Sandoval also shared that he has had difficulty navigating the aftermath of his affair. He stated that he felt like he “was wanted for like a triple homicide” when the news of his involvement with Leviss broke on March 3. He also acknowledged that he exhibited “defensive” behavior following the revelation he was unfaithful in his relationship with Madix.

“It did at times turn me into a total a***** and I feel bad about that because I was very defensive and not open,” said Sandoval.