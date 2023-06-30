Captain Sandy on What to Expect From ‘Below Deck Med’ Season 8

Bravo renewed “Below Deck Mediterranean” for an eighth season, which is expected to premiere in 2023, back in October 2022, and now that charter season is over, Captain Sandy Yawn spoke with Heavy about what fans should come to expect on the new season.

While she stayed intentionally tight-lipped surrounding spoilers from the new season, Captain Sandy does think that “just like any season of the ‘Below Deck’ franchise, you’re going to get the drama, you’re going to get the beautiful experiences that people have. The food, the best cuisines on the planet are prepared by a chef. And you’re floating around in the most beautiful places in the world. So that’s the highlight of the show.”

Captain Sandy Shares What She Loves ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’

In addition to talking about her own show, Captain Sandy spoke about the current season of “Below Deck Sailing Yacht”, which wraps up next month, with the reunion set to air on July 17.

“I think one thing I really love about the show is it highlights what we do in a 24-hour period,” Captain Sandy said, comparing “Sailing Yacht” to the other shows in the “Below Deck” franchise, “And so when you put people in a small area, intense situation, demanding guest, all these personalities. It will implode sometimes, and then other times you see, ‘Oh my god, they’re actually team players’.”

The fourth season of “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” has its fair share of drama, including a love triangle between Chief Stewardess Daisy Kelliher, First Officer Gary King, and Chief Engineer Colin Macrae. While most seasons of “Below Deck” franchises see full-crew turnovers, Kelliher, King, and Macrae have each been sailing with the Parsifal III since season two of “Sailing Yacht”, making this their third season on board with Captain Glenn Shephard.

In the June 26 episode, things heated up after Kelliher explained in a confessional that she didn’t want her flirty friendship with King to change after she started hooking up with Macrae, but she also didn’t want to upset Macrae by being inappropriate with King. Later in the episode, Kelliher and King ended up sharing a kiss in the galley after she had slept with Macrae, who later walked in on them in an embrace, saying “What the f***?”

“We probably should stop flirting,” Kelliher told King after this, deciding to set a firm boundary in their relationship as she had considered in her prior confessional.

“Below Deck Sailing Yacht” airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern on Bravo and is available to stream the next day on Peacock.

When is ‘Below Deck Med’ Returning for Season 8?

Bravo announced the return of “Below Deck Med” at BravoCon 2022, however a premiere date has still yet to be announced. In the past, “Below Deck Med” season premieres have taken place later and later in the year, with the first season premiering in early May 2016 and the most recent seventh season premiering in mid-July 2022. While Bravo will have the final say if they follow their own pattern, fans should expect new episodes to begin airing sometime in Summer of 2023.

