Scheana Shay Claims Raquel Leviss Used Another Person ‘as a Cover’ for Affair

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay spoke about Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss in the May 5 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.” During the podcast episode, her guest, SUR manager Peter Madrigal noted that he went on several dates with Leviss in 2022. He shared he believed the former pageant queen used him “in a sense, to cover up this illicit affair” during her months-long romantic involvement with Sandoval, who was still in a relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix. He also stated that he believed Leviss had romantic encounters with Oliver Saunders and Tom Schwartz “just to cover this whole thing up.”

Shay then claimed that Leviss had also used one of her friends while she and Sandoval were having an affair.

“There was someone else too, but I don’t need to get into that just yet … Yeah, a friend of mine,” said Shay.

Shay shared that the SUR manager “would know who [the person is] if [she] told [him].” When Madrigal asked if the unnamed individual was “used as a cover for this whole thing,” Shay responded, “Yeah.” She then stated that she believed Sandoval was unaware of Leviss’ alleged involvement with Shay’s friend.

“I don’t think Sandoval knew about this person at the time either,” said the 38-year-old.

Scheana Shay Thinks Tom Schwartz ‘Didn’t Know He Was the Decoy’

In an April 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Shay noted that Leviss kissed Schwartz while filming “Vanderpump Rules” season 10. She asserted that the 40-year-old “was the decoy” for the 28-year-old and Sandoval.

“Schwartz just didn’t know he was the decoy,” said the “Good as Gold” singer.

During a separate April 2023 “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” interview, Schwartz claimed he “was not acting as a decoy.” He also stated he was aware that Sandoval and Leviss had a “one night stand” in late August 2023.

Schwartz stated he believed that following the sexual encounter, the pair had “like an emotional affair, which is still inappropriate.” The Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner then claimed Sandoval stated he “was in love” with Leviss at the beginning of 2023. Schwartz also said the affair “was an open secret” after Sandoval’s January 2023 revelation that he loved Leviss.

“After that Tom kind of got flagrant, he was brazen after he told me that he was in love, it was a release for him. By the way, just for the record, I was being fed a narrative that he had broken up with Ariana, or attempted to multiple times,” said Schwartz.

Tom Sandoval Revealed Why He Encouraged Tom Schwartz to Pursue Raquel Leviss

In an April 2023 interview on comedian Howie Mandel’s podcast, “Howie Mandel Does Stuff,” Sandoval stated that he had encouraged Schwartz to pursue a romantic relationship with Leviss after his separation from his now ex-wife, Katie Maloney. He explained that he established a close friendship with the 28-year-old and wanted to spend more time with her in a group.

“I was like hey if Schwartz and her start dating, then like we can all like hang out even more. You know what I’m saying, we became really good friends, like really good friends,” said Sandoval.

The Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer noted, however, that Schwartz was not romantically interested in Leviss.

“Schwartz was just like ‘nah, I’m not into it, nah, I’m not into it.’ And I’m like ‘dude, okay whatever, you’re dumb’ because obviously I thought very highly of her,” said Sandoval.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star also stated that he and Leviss are “kind of taking a break” from each other.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air Wednesdays on Bravo.