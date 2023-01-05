Scheana Shay Says Jax Taylor Made Her Friends Feel ‘Uncomfortable’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay appeared on a January 2023 episode of her castmate Lala Kent’s podcast, “Give Them Lala.” While recording the podcast episode, Shay noted that her friends, William Ratner and Elaine Ratner invited her, Kent, Kristen Doute, Brittany Cartwright, and her husband, Jax Taylor, to their extravagant holiday party in December 2022. The “Give Them Lala” author revealed Shay reprimanded her and Cartwright because they attempted to leave the event early. Shay explained she has recently become friends with the Ratners and did not want her castmates to appear rude. She also noted that Taylor previously made the Ratners feel “uncomfortable” in October 2022.

She explained that the Commercial & Multifamily RE Investor and his wife attended Taylor and Cartwright’s Halloween party. Shay claimed that the former “Vanderpump Rules” star requested his guests to leave earlier than expected.

“[Taylor] went to bed early, was like rude to everyone, was like ‘get out of my house, I’m over the party’ and Will and Elaine were like — they feel so uncomfortable, they were like ‘you are a terrible host, you invited us in your house and then you are like leave, everyone leave,’ goes up to bed,” stated Shay.

The “Good As Gold” singer went on to say that Taylor decided to not go to the Ratner’s “intimate dinner” party the day after his Halloween event as “he was hung over.” She shared that his decision to not “show up” upset Elaine.

“There was no reason that he didn’t show up other than he just didn’t want to and it was just so annoying,” asserted Shay.

Scheana Shay Claimed Jax Taylor Requested to Stay at the Ratners’ Home After Undergoing Dental Surgery

During the “Give Them Lala” episode, Shay claimed that Taylor asked the Ratners if he could stay at their Newport Beach home while he recovered from his dental surgery in November 2022.

“After Jax doesn’t show up [to the Halloween dinner] he has the audacity after he had his veneer surgery to still ask Will if he could use his house to recover because he was in Newport Beach,” shared the 37-year-old.

She noted that William agreed to let Taylor into his home to recover without informing his wife.

Jax Taylor Spoke About Parenthood in July 2022

Taylor and Cartwright are parents to a 19-month-old son named Cruz. During a July 2022 interview on the “Baby Dude Dad” podcast, Taylor shared his thoughts about parenthood. He revealed his close relationship with his late father, Ronald Cauchi, who passed away in 2018, inspired his decision to be a father. He explained he was grateful that Cauchi made sacrifices to ensure that he and his sister, Jenny Lynn Cauchi, had a comfortable life.

“We always had whatever everyone else in the neighborhood had, whether or not my parents could afford it or not,” said Taylor.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star also shared he appreciated his ability to work from home as he can spend more time with his son. He explained that he rarely saw his father during his childhood because he was constantly working.

“I’m loving it, I’m watching him grow like a weed and I don’t get to miss anything which is awesome. It’s just been a fun experience so far,” shared the father of one.