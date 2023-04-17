VPR Star Reveals Why She Has Called the Paparazzi on Herself

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay opened up about her reasoning behind notifying the paparazzi when she wants her pictures taken in the March 31 episode of her podcast, “Shenanigans with Scheana Shay.” While recording the podcast episode alongside her castmate Lala Kent, Shay noted that Raquel Leviss was filmed wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and glasses near a nail salon on March 22, 2023. In the video released by TMZ, the 28-year-old acknowledged that she and Tom Sandoval were romantically involved while he was still in a relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

Shay revealed she believed Leviss “called [the paparazzi] on herself” to “look like a victim” and garner sympathy. Kent agreed with the “What I Like” singer, but stated that she would not “be calling them after [she] f***** [her] best friend’s man.” Shay then shared that her publicist has “given a heads up a few times” to the paparazzi for specific moments when she “know[s] that [she is] going to be looking good.” The “Jonas” actress asserted, however, that she does not “call them on a regular day.” Shay then noted she notifies the paparazzi about her presence as it will increase the likelihood of them publishing “good” pictures of her.

“If it’s Craig’s or Catch or somewhere where I know they are already going to be, I probably will give them a heads up to expect me because I also want to make sure that the photos are good. And when you are nice to them and they know to expect you, the photos are usually good,” explained the reality television star.

The mother of one also noted that her former co-star Stassi Schroeder had accused her of “always call[ing] the paparazzi on herself.”

“In Hawaii, absolutely I did. Those photos were bomb,” confided Shay.

Scheana Shay Shared Her Thoughts About Raquel Leviss’ Temporary Restraining Order

According to the Los Angeles Times, Leviss had “a temporary restraining order against Shay” after she accused her castmate of injuring her face upon finding out about her and Sandoval’s involvement. The publication reported that “a judge dismissed Leviss’ temporary restraining order against Shay, 37, after Leviss did not appear in court for a hearing” on March 29.

While speaking to E! News in April 2023, Shay, who has asserted that Leviss’ accusations were false, shared she believed her co-star accused her of “punching” her because she “was trying to get out of filming the [season 10] reunion.”

“I think she was also listening to crisis PR and trying to paint this victim mentality and deflect from the affair and it didn’t work,” stated the 37-year-old.

Shay also asserted that she has “nothing left to say” to Leviss. She clarified, however, that she will not quit the series if Leviss remains on the cast.

“I don’t think any of us are walking away, but I think it’s going to be very hard to convince any of us to be in the same room,” said Shay.

Raquel Leviss Shared She Is Receiving Mental Health Help

Us Weekly reported that Leviss’ representative released a statement regarding her choice to go to a facility to better her mental health. According to the April 14 statement, the 28-year-old “and her family decided before the relationship [with Sandoval] was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling.”

“Raquel had planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped on March 23. She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment,” read the statement.

Neama Rahmani, who is Shay’s lawyer, shared his thoughts on the matter. His April 14 statement asserted that while they are “happy that she is getting the treatment she needs,” it does not “change the fact that she abused the justice system to put forth false allegations against Scheana.”

“We obviously recognize mental health is an important issue and wish Raquel all the best in her recovery, but we’d also like her to own up to her false allegations and publicly come out and acknowledge that she lied,” stated Rahmani.