VPR Star Slams Katie Maloney: ‘Some People Are Just So Vile’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney has been at odds with her castmate Scheana Shay throughout the show’s tenth season, which premiered on February 8, 2023. Issues arose when Shay invited Maloney’s ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, to record an episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” in season 10, episode 3. While recording the podcast episode, the mother of one asked Schwartz if he would be interested in kissing Raquel Leviss. Maloney shared she was unhappy that Shay invited Schwartz on her podcast and asked him questions about Leviss “when he’s vulnerable.” The 37-year-old labeled the “Good As Gold” singer as “a s**** friend” and told Lala Kent that she will smile as she “watch[es] [Shay’s] world burn.”

During a February 2023 episode of “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Shay shared that she found Maloney’s remark upsetting.

“Some people are just so vile, to say that you want to see someone’s world crash and burn and that you would smile is disgusting,” asserted the mother of one.

Shay, who has been diagnosed with postpartum obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), shared that she believed that Maloney was playing into her “insecurities” and “fears.”

“With just my OCD and all that, it’s like that’s my biggest fear everyday is losing everything I have because I am so happy so to hear that being said is beyond hurtful. It’s just like — there’s so many things that are unforgivable at this point and I’m like I would rather just move in the same direction that I’m in and that is without certain people in my lane,” stated the reality television star.

Tom Schwartz Opened Up About Katie Maloney’s Issues With Scheana Shay

While speaking to Us Weekly in February 2023, alongside his co-star Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz shared his thoughts about Shay encouraging him to pursue Leviss. He acknowledged that his ex-wife did not appreciate Shay’s encouragement as she did not want him to date within their friend group. Schwartz suggested, however, that he believed Maloney should have had less of a reaction to the situation.

“At some level, I can appreciate it, we did make like this sort of very informal pact to not hook up with anyone from the group, but I don’t know. I don’t know how much merit I put into that. Like if the roles were reversed – it doesn’t matter who Katie hooks up with or didn’t,” explained the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner.

Tom Schwartz Spoke About Kissing Raquel Leviss

During a February 2023 interview with E! News, Schwartz briefly spoke about kissing Leviss while filming “Vanderpump Rules” season 10. He shared that he did not plan their first kiss.

“It was one of those moments and it just kind of happened. It was a serendipitous kiss,” the 40-year-old said.

The former model also gave an update on his relationship with Maloney. He revealed that they have been “cordial” and noted that he still “love[s] her a lot.”

“I’m not going to lie, we’ve hit a few rough patches, I think sometimes I drive her crazy, maybe sometimes she drives me crazy. But for the most part, relatively speaking, I think that we are doing pretty dang good,” said the reality television star.

James Kennedy Shared His Thoughts About Scheana Shay & Katie Maloney

In season 10, episode 3, James Kennedy seemed annoyed by Shay’s decision to try to set up his ex-fiancee, Leviss, with Schwartz. During a February 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” the professional DJ shared his thoughts on the matter. He shared that he believed Shay chose to speak to Schwartz about his love life because she is not fond of Maloney.

“I know Scheana doesn’t really mess with Katie, she doesn’t like her very much. So anything to kind of push her buttons is kind of going to make her feel good,” said the “Vanderpump Rules” star.