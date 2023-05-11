VPR Star Is Proud She Was a ‘Loyal Friend’ to Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay discussed the ongoing drama surrounding Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal in a May 2023 interview with In The Know. As fans are aware, reports circulated in March 2023 that Sandoval had an affair with his castmate Raquel Leviss while he was still in a relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix. While speaking to In The Know, Shay acknowledged that she was skeptical when James Kennedy’s girlfriend, Ally Lewber, voiced her concerns about Leviss and Sandoval’s relationship in season 10, episode 12. The “Good as Gold” singer also criticized Katie Maloney as she believed she claimed that Madix and Sandoval had an open relationship.

Shay stated she is not upset that she came to Leviss and Sandoval’s defense during the production of “Vanderpump Rules” season 10. She explained she believes her behavior exhibited that she is a loyal friend.

“I want to beat myself up about it and be like ‘I should have seen this, I should have asked this and that’ but at the end of the day, I’m proud of myself for being a good, loyal friend. You know, like, I had their back, I defended them because I thought they were good people and I thought they would never do this. So I can’t let myself me upset with my past actions,” said Shay.

She went on to say that while she feels uncomfortable watching certain moments from “Vanderpump Rules” season 10, she thinks “[she] was a good friend” to Leviss and Sandoval.

“I’m not going to apologize for being a good friend,” said the mother of one.

Scheana Shay Revealed When She Became Suspicious of Raquel Leviss & Tom Sandoval

While recording the April 28 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Shay revealed that she began to believe that Sandoval and Leviss were romantically involved in January 2023. She explained that her castmate, Lala Kent, was suspicious of their friendship and “put some things in [her] head that finally clicked.” The reality television star stated that Leviss traveled to Sonoma, California to go see Sandoval perform in his band Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras. According to Shay, she started to not trust the former pageant queen after she “didn’t post [on social media] at the show.”

“I was like hold on. There might be some truth to this and that’s when I started questioning them,” said Shay.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star shared that she informed Leviss that she believed “something is going on” between her and Sandoval. She stated that she accused the 28-year-old of lying about the situation. According to Shay, she told her castmate that “it makes [her] feel like if [she] could do this to Ariana, [she] could do it to [her].”

“She goes ‘Oh my god, no, Scheana, it’s different’ and I said ‘What do you mean it’s different because you are doing it to Ariana?’ And she said ‘No, no, of course not. I mean it’s just different like [your husband] Brock [Davies] is a big brother, I would never, I would never do that to you.’ I go ‘I thought Sandoval is like a big brother to you too?’” said Shay.

Scheana Shay Acknowledged Rumors About Her Husband, Brock Davies, & Raquel Leviss

In the podcast episode, Shay acknowledged that rumors circulated Davies cheated on her with Leviss. She shared that she does not believe the rumor holds any weight.

“Brock is like ‘first of all honey, no. Second of all, no, third of all, I would have never given her that impression it was open as we know Sandoval did,’” said Shay.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star shared similar comments about the rumors regarding her husband and Leviss during an April 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”

“I don’t think there’s any truth to that. I absolutely did question him because after all the Tom and Raquel stuff which I didn’t think was true, I obviously had to ask and he said absolutely not,” said Shay.