Katie Maloney Takes VPR Stars Inside Something About Her Sandwich Shop: VIDEO

Katie Maloney gave her friends a sneak peek inside Something About Her, the sandwich shop she is opening with Ariana Madix.

The grand opening date for the “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars’ business is coming soon, but on June 12, 2023, Maloney snuck a few pals inside for a tour during a girls’ night out.

Here’s what you need to know:

Katie Maloney Invited Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent & Kristina Kelly Inside Something About Her

On June 12, Maloney went out for a girls’ night with fellow “Vanderpump Rules” stars Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, and Kristina Kelly. The group went to dinner at Olivetta restaurant in West Hollywood, per Kelly’s Instagram story.

The foursome also posed for a photo during the night out, then Maloney gave them a late-night tour of Something About Her, which is located on North Robertson Boulevard in West Hollywood, not far from Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant, SUR.

In a video posted to Instagram, Kent could be heard telling Maloney, “You are a boss b****,” as she posed in front of her shop before leading the group to the entrance. “Look at this! We are coming!” Kent said.

A second video posted by Schroeder saw the group heading inside. “Oh wow oh wow oh wow,” Schroeder said in the clip. “All of the sky blue.”

Another person was heard whispering, “This feels like we’re doing something illegal.”

The camera then panned the cozy space and gave a look at the tables, bistro seating, and walls covered with artwork featuring women.

On her Instagram story, Kent shared another look at the eatery’s mirrored walls and cushions piled on some of the tables as the final design stages get put into place.

Fans reacted to the sneak peek at Something About Her and its French bistro vibe.

“I love it! The Ambiance is so Elegant. 🦋💫💖,” one fan commented.

“Wow I’m completely speechless … I did not expect such a beautiful interior, so coherent and taking us to another world, and I am an interior designer,” another wrote.

Others predicted that the small space will be packed every night.

“Wow!!! They’ll definitely need a bigger space!! The place looks amazing!” one fan wrote. “Rent in LA is expensive starting small is a great idea. I’m sure they will expand later.”

Katie Maloney Had Inspiration for the Sandwich Shop’s Look

Maloney previously teased the sandwich shop’s interior design during an interview on the “Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino” podcast. While speaking with Pellegrino, Maloney explained that the concept for Something About Her was for a “romanticized lunch, à la rom-coms.” “I want to live in a Nancy Meyers movie,” she added before revealing that she went so far as to consult with production designer John Hutman to help with the design plan.

Madix also talked about the sandwich shop in a June 2023 interview with Glamour. While she did not confirm the grand opening date, which is expected to be sometime this summer, she said she feels “really confident” about the new venture.

“It looks amazing inside,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star said. “The design is pretty much finished. We’re working on the menu, and then hiring.”

READ NEXT: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Relaunch Business