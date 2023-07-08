Stassi Schroeder Drops Major Clue About Baby No. 2

Stassi Schroeder is expecting her second child with her husband Beau Clark and she has dropped a major clue about her baby boy.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star took to her Instagram Stories on July 1, 2023, to share a gift that Clark gave her. In the selfie, she showed off a new necklace that featured two letters, an “M” and an “H.”

“No, it’s not for Harry & Meghan lol,” she captioned the post. The initials, however, appear to be of her kids’ names. The “H” is for Schroeder and Clark’s daughter, Hartford, while the “M” seems to be a big hint that the couple has chosen a name that begins with “M” for their son.

Also in the caption, Schroeder added the gift emoji and tagged her husband. Schroeder celebrated her birthday on June 24.

Here’s what you need to know:

Stassi Schroeder Announced Her Pregnancy in March

On March 1, 2023, Schroeder shared a photo of herself sitting on a couch with her hand over her baby bump and her daughter snuggled in next to her.

“Secrets stress me out. Baby #2, I love you so much already,” she captioned the post. About a week later, the former reality star shared that she was expecting a baby boy. She and Clark did a sweet gender reveal in New York City at Rolf’s German Restaurant and had enlisted the help of their friends, Taylor Strecker and Taylor Donohue, to give them the good news. They shared the news on an episode of their Patreon podcast, “The Good, The Bad, and The Baby.”

After finding out that she was pregnant with a boy, Schroeder said that she had a feeling all along. “I felt it. It was a vibe. I don’t know how to f****** explain it,” she said.

She has not revealed her exact due date, though her new arrival will be here before the end of the year, likely sometime in September 2023.

Stassi Schroeder Has a Plan to Take off the Baby Weight

During an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Schroeder revealed that she wants to jump on the Ozempic wagon after she gives birth. Ozempic is a brand name of a drug called semaglutide that is used to treat patients with diabetes, and is also known to cause weight loss.

Over the past several months, it has been dubbed the magical weight loss drug. It is given by injection and can cause a person to feel full, thus keeping them from eating.

“Oh my god, I really want to try it when I give birth. The amount of times I’ve researched this being like, ‘I mean, I think it’s safe and healthy. Like, I think it’s good for you. It’s like taking vitamins,'” Schroeder said on the June 14, 2023, episode of “Call Her Daddy.”

“Anyone who hears about Ozempic has to f–king be curious. You are a liar if you tell me that you have not thought about it, thought about jumping on that train,” she continued, adding, “So, have I Googled Ozempic and what it would be like? And am I thinking about it? Yes, I am!”

