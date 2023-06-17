Stassi Schroeder Reveals ‘Embarrassing’ Thing She Spent a Fortune On

Stassi Schroeder admitted she regrets spending big bucks on a national holiday back in 2018.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star spoke out in a June 14, 2023 interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast after host Alex Cooper asked her about her signature #OOTD hashtag, which stands for “Outfit of the Day.” Schroeder then revealed how invested she was in the concept.

“I bought a national holiday,” Schroeder said. “What a waste of money!”

Stassi Schroeder Explained Why She Paid $40K For the OOTD Holiday

In the interview, Schroeder admitted that she is embarrassed about her extravagant purchase. “Honestly, it’s so cringe,” she said. “You have to buy it, you don’t just get to own holidays for free.”

When Cooper asked her how much the holiday cost, Schroeder replied, “It’s so embarrassing. I think it was like $40,000. It is so embarrassing and like, you guys, I would not do it again, just throw away that money to have a holiday.”

The former Bravo star explained that at the time, she thought it would be “good branding” as her first book, “Next Level Basic: The Basic B**** Handbook” was just coming out. But what she didn’t know was that there was an expiration date for her time as a national holiday owner.

“You own it for a year and I didn’t know that,” she said. “So the next year came around and they were like, ‘Alright, you gotta pay for it again.’ I’m like, ‘You’re out of your f***ing mind. This is a lifetime commitment you think I’m gonna spend every year?’”

“I’m so embarrassed,” Schroeder admitted to Cooper. “I’m so embarrassed, I don’t even care if people come for me because I deserve to be come for.”

According to Slate, the National Day Calendar company is behind the list of special holidays. The company gets 20,000 applications each year and only about 30 of them are approved.

While Schroeder said her name no longer appears in conjunction with the holiday, as of 2023 her OOTD holiday is still listed as June 30 on the National Calendar Day website. Other holidays on June 30 include International Day of Parliamentarism and International Asteroid Day.

Stassi Schroeder Talked About Her Holiday on an Episode of “Vanderpump Rules” Season 7

Fans first heard about Schroeder’s holiday purchase on a 2019 episode of “Vanderpump Rules.” In the season 7 episode “Girls Night In,” Schroeder revealed that she created National Outfit of the Day Day and that the process was “really hard.” “I had to find what this company was that does all these national holidays,” she said, adding, “I’m a f***ing holiday owner.”

Schroeder also revealed that it was actually her now-husband Beau Clark’s idea for her to buy the holiday after she began using the #OOTD hashtag in social media posts about her outfits.

“Honestly it was my boyfriend’s idea. I’m always taking my OOTDs and he was just like, ‘make this a national holiday,’” Schroeder told People Style at the time. “They have like a National Holiday for Lamps, and no one thought of doing one for OOTDs?”

Schroeder revealed that in addition to applying for the day and paying a fee, she was required to create an Outfit of the Day website and a mission statement.

As for why she created the fashion-themed holiday, she added. ‘“I just wanted a day where we all come together where everyone puts their best outfit forward and love themselves.”

