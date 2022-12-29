VPR Alum Reveals She Wants to Have Another Baby in 2023

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder revealed she plans on expanding her family in 2023 during a December 2022 episode of her podcast, “Straight Up with Stassi.” The reality television personality and her husband, Beau Clark, welcomed their first child, Hartford, in January 2021.

While recording the podcast episode, Schroeder shared she intends to have several children.

“I always knew I wanted a big family, as big of a family as I am able to have, I know that I want to have as many kids as I can have, you know, you never know what you are going to be blessed with,” said the “Next Level Basic” author.

Schroeder also suggested she was hesitant to have another child as she felt consumed by her role as a mother following her firing from “Vanderpump Rules” in 2020. She explained that relaunching her podcast and publishing her second book, “Off with My Head: The Definitive Basic B**** Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom,” in 2022 helped her feel like she has an identity outside of parenthood again.

“I am a person too, I am not just a mom, I have that part of me back. I am me. Stassi matters too,” said the mother of one. “And so I was scared to get pregnant again for a while and I wish it didn’t take me that long because I didn’t realize, you know, it takes a while to get pregnant and we’re at the point where I want that more than anything in the world.”

Stassi Schroeder Teased an Upcoming Project on Her Podcast

In the same “Straight Up With Stassi” episode, Schroeder revealed that she would like to finish writing her third book within the next year. She explained she will not share too many details about the upcoming project as she does not “want to give away the ideas.”

“It’s a ‘Basic B**** Handguide,’ still that but the message is — it’s very clear and different but I can’t say too much, just know I’m working on it,” teased Schroeder.

Lala Kent Revealed She Would Like to Get Pregnant Again in 2023

Schroeder’s former “Vanderpump Rules” star castmate Lala Kent revealed she also intends on getting pregnant again in 2023 on a November 2022 episode of Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.” As fans are aware, the “Give Them Lala” author has a 19-month-old daughter named Ocean, who she shares with her ex-fiance film producer Randall Emmett. The 32-year-old revealed that she plans to use a sperm donor for her next child, as her experience with Emmett has caused her to believe she may not have a successful relationship.

“I’m not taking the chance. Like I am so scarred from all of this s*** that has happened in my life, I’m doing a sperm donor. Period. I will not even attempt to try and do it a different way. I don’t want another person involved,” explained the reality television star.

The Bravo personality noted she has met with a fertility specialist, who showed her a website with a list of potential donors. Kent also shared she would like to “try to get pregnant” by next summer.