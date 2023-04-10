VPR Star Says Stassi Schroeder Had an Unexpected Reaction to Behavior Toward Raquel Leviss

“Vanderpump Rules” personality Lala Kent shared that her former castmate Stassi Schroeder has been watching the show’s tenth season while recording the April 4 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.” According to Kent, the mother of one, who was fired from the series in 2020, suggested she did not agree with how she, Kristina Kelly, and Katie Maloney treated Raquel Leviss in season 10, episode 6.

During the “Vanderpump Rules” episode, Leviss was intoxicated following a night out in Las Vegas with her castmates. When Kent stated that she “would never trust [Leviss] around [her] man” while she was drinking, Leviss replied, “Thank God you don’t have a man to, like, f***** have around,” which angered the “4 U” singer. After the 28-year-old left, Kelly retrieved Maloney’s makeup bag from her room, where she discovered the former pageant queen was listening to music while using a galaxy light projector. Kelly reported what she saw to Maloney and Kent, causing the “Give Them Lala” author to reply, “Is she going to murder us tonight?” Leviss overheard the comments and began to cry.

In the “Give Them Lala” episode, Kent revealed that Schroeder shared she believed Maloney, Kent, and Kelly were mean to Leviss for “making fun of the lights” in Las Vegas.

“She was like ‘it’s just so funny because I know that if I would have been in Vegas with you guys I would have probably been doing the same thing, but watching it, I was like my friends are so mean.’ She was like ‘watching, I was like why would you make fun of her lights?’” shared Kent.

The “Row” actress then shared she thought Schroeder’s unexpected response was “so funny.” Kent also asserted that the “Next Level Basic” author is “so soft now” compared to how she behaved on “Vanderpump Rules.”

“I looked at her like b****, I know you’re still in there,” said the Bravo personality.

Lala Kent Shared if She Regretted How She Treated Raquel Leviss

In the “Give Them Lala” podcast episode, Kent shared whether she regretted her reaction toward Leviss in season 10, episode 6. She shared that she thought Leviss’ behavior was “kind of weird” and believed she should have been able to “laugh at [herself].” She clarified that she was “in a good place” with the 28-year-old and “definitely would have said, ‘I’m sorry that we hurt your feelings, that was not the intention'” if she had known she was upset.

During a March 2023 appearance on Jeff Lewis’ podcast, “Jeff Lewis Live,” Kent shared she believed Leviss “would have come out a f***** star” after season 10 if not for her affair with Tom Sandoval.

“She would have won the whole season. There was just so many moments where you guys will see her just reflecting on her past and it does tug at your heartstrings but then you know what you know now and then you are like wow this b**** is insane. She is crazy,” asserted the “4 U” singer.

Stassi Schroeder Discussed Tom Sandoval’s Cheating Scandal

Schroeder gave her opinion on Sandoval’s cheating scandal in a March 2023 interview with Us Weekly. The 34-year-old shared her support for Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix, who broke up with the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner after discovering he was unfaithful.

“If you are not team Ariana, get the f*** out of here. Like it shouldn’t even be a question. Like is there someone out there is like ‘I’m team Tom?’ Is someone team Tom? Like show me that person,” stated Schroeder.

The “Off with My Head” author then disclosed “it feels weird for [her] to even talk about all of this Scandoval drama” because she has not starred in the series since season 8.

“It was such a big part of my life like my adult life, for like 10 years, and now it’s not apart of my life at all and yet it’s everywhere I turn,” shared the 34-year-old.