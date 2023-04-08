VPR Star Says She & Tom Sandoval Had a ‘Very Intense’ Conversation Before the Reunion

“Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix broke up with her boyfriend of nearly a decade, Tom Sandoval after she discovered he and Raquel Leviss had an affair, per TMZ. Madix’s co-star and close friend, Scheana Shay, spoke about the cheating scandal on the March 24 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.” The reality television star shared she had a conversation with Sandoval about a week before the season 10 reunion was filmed on March 23. She revealed that she told her castmate Lala Kent about “how [her] conversation with him went.”

“I assume it may be one of the last things that airs this season. It was very intense. I’m not even going to get into the details of it. But it was very intense,” shared the reality television star.

The “Good As Gold” singer shared she feels betrayed by Sandoval. She explained she has known the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner as being generous and kind for nearly 15 years.

“Any time there was any fundraiser, if someone passed away, if anything, like he was the first one there to donate, to do anything,” said Shay.

The mother of one then revealed that Kent compared Sandoval to her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett.

“[Kent] was like ‘you know what Scheana? Randall used to do that too.’ There are people out there who you think have good intentions of why they’re doing these things but maybe they’re just doing it to look good and I’m like that’s sad,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star tearfully stated.

The Bravo star also revealed she has had a difficult time with the situation as she has “always see[n] the good in people.”

Scheana Shay Stated that She Is Questioning Her Entire Friendship With Tom Sandoval

Shay shared similar information about her current relationship with Sandoval in the March 31 “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” episode. She confided that she is “just seeing everything so differently” following the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer’s affair. She explained she was under the impression that Sandoval was a genuine, giving person until she realized he was romantically involved with Leviss.

“It is making me question the last 13 years of friendship with Sandoval,” shared the 37-year-old. “Every time I thought he was just so generous and so kind and so everything and just such an amazing friend and now I’m like were you just doing all of this because it was self-serving, because it fed your ego, because it made you look good? Was there kindness in your heart? Was that generosity real? It’s literally making me question all of these motives.”

Scheana Shay Spoke About Raquel Leviss’ Behavior at Her August 2022 Wedding

While recording the March 17 episode of the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast, Shay’s friend Jamie Lynne, who was in her wedding party, noted that Leviss was missing for three hours the day of the “Good As Gold” singer’s August 2022 nuptials. Lynne shared she was bothered by the behavior because Leviss was one of Shay’s bridesmaids. Shay then disclosed that “there was a lot of people who messaged [her] saying that a lot of things rubbed them the wrong way [about Leviss] at the wedding.”

“Things that they saw that no one thought of at the time but now people are going back, they are picking apart a lot of situations and scenarios that looked a little sus at the time. But we all just shook it off and were like ‘no we’re all best friends,’” explained the mother of one.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air Wednesdays on Bravo.