VPR Personality Says Tom Sandoval Is ‘Ruining’ Tom Schwartz’s Life

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Jax Taylor, who exited the series following season 8, shared his thoughts about his former castmate Tom Schwartz’s friendship with his business partner, Tom Sandoval. While recording the April 11 episode of the “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany” podcast, alongside his wife, Brittany Cartwright, Taylor spoke about Schwartz’s April 5 “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” interview. The “Vanderpump Rules: Jax And Brittany Take Kentucky” star noted that Schwartz discussed Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ cheating scandal during the interview with Andy Cohen. Taylor shared that he believes Schwartz “was dodging” questions about the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer’s affair.

“I was like Tom why are you protecting this guy? He is literally ruining your life. He’s putting you between a rock and a hard place,” stated the father of one.

The Bravo alum also shared he believes Schwartz can not defend Sandoval’s actions after he cheated on his now ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix with her friend and castmate.

“The world already knows, the world has already made its opinion on Tom, there’s nothing that you are going to say on this show that is going to change anybody’s mind,” said Taylor. “They’ve had their minds made up. Stop protecting him, you need to get a little bit of a backbone here.”

He also asserted that he thinks Schwartz is “still trying to protect [Sandoval] a little bit.”

Jax Taylor Revealed He Gave Tom Schwartz Advice Before His ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Interview

Taylor shared similar information about Schwartz’s “Watch What Happens Live” appearance in an April 2023 interview on the “On Display with Melissa Gorga” podcast, hosted by “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga. Taylor explained that Schwartz has had difficulty navigating the cheating scandal because he is close with Sandoval. The 43-year-old also noted Schwartz and Sandoval co-own two businesses, TomTom Restaurant & Bar and Schwartz & Sandy’s Lounge.

“It’s his business partner, it’s his financial status,” said Taylor.

The Michigan native referenced that Schwartz acknowledged he was aware of Sandoval’s involvement with Leviss before Madix found out in early March 2023. Taylor shared he believed Schwartz knew he should not have allowed his business partner to keep his affair secret from Madix, who he began dating in 2013.

“Did he want to do that? No, because that’s his best friend,” stated Taylor.

In the “On Display With Melissa Gorga” interview, Taylor also revealed he gave Schwartz some advice before he appeared on “Watch What Happens Live.” According to Taylor, he told Schwartz “to not talk to TMZ in the freaking airport,” seemingly in reference to his March 2023 interview with the publication. The former model also encouraged the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner to refrain from “putting [his] hands in [his] mouth when [he] talk[s].” Taylor then shared that Schwartz revealed he had wrist weights, which he wore on “Watch What Happens Live,” to prevent him from touching his face.

Scheana Shay Commented on Tom Sandoval’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Interview

In the April 2023 “Watch What Happens Live” interview, Schwartz encouraged fans to “hug” Sandoval “even if he doesn’t deserve it” as he is upset over the aftermath of his affair. Schwartz’s castmate Scheana Shay commented on the remark during an April 2023 interview with E! News.

“No one wants to hug Sandoval right now, other than maybe Schwartz,” said the mother of one.

Shay also shared she did not believe Schwartz should have agreed to be interviewed on “Watch What Happens Live.”

“That guy has no like media training. It’s like dude, stop talking,” said the 37-year-old.