VPR Star Says Tom Sandoval & Tom Schwartz Have ‘Been Covering for Each Other’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney claimed that her ex-husband Tom Schwartz and his business partner, Tom Sandoval, have “been covering for each other.”

While recording the May 16 episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Maloney spoke about Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss. As fans are aware, the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer cheated on his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with the former pageant queen. Maloney referenced that Schwartz admitted he was aware that Sandoval and Leviss had a “one night stand” in August 2022 during the April 5 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” Schwartz also claimed Sandoval told him he was “in love” with Leviss in January 2023. Maloney suggested she is not surprised that Schwartz, who was friends with Madix, did not inform her that her ex-boyfriend was cheating on her.

“They’ve been covering for each other in their gross ways for, like, years. So, like, [Schwartz] never told on [Sandoval] before,” said Maloney.

The 37-year-old also stated that Madix has been “upset” with Schwartz following the revelation that Sandoval cheated on her.

“She’s grossed out with him,” said Maloney.

Katie Maloney Gave an Update on Her Relationship With Tom Schwartz

While recording the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Maloney stated that she has continued to communicate with her ex-husband because they share custody of their dogs, Butter and Gordo. The “Vanderpump Rules” star explained she decided to stop spending time with the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner because she believes he has not been respectful toward her.

“For just like friendships in my life, in general, not just exes, with Tom, you know, I want friendships that — with people that respect me. And I respect them,” said Maloney.

Maloney also shared that her family, including her mother Teri Maloney, are unhappy with Schwartz after watching “Vanderpump Rules” season 10.

“My family, in general, watching the show is having a really difficult time stomaching him because they’ve, you know, loved and knew him for years, but watching [season 10] they’re like I don’t know this person and it angers them just to see him be so disrespectful and gross,” said the reality television star.

Katie Maloney Shared She Has ‘Distanced’ Herself From Her Ex-Husband

While recording an April 2022 episode of Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files,” Maloney shared similar comments about her relationship with Schwartz. She stated that she decided to “just kind of distance [herself] a little bit” from her ex-husband after “watching the show and feeling other ways about just on how he handled himself and the way he spoke about [her].”

“I’m trying to not engage too much with him these days. But I do care about him and want the best for him and I know that he is also being directly affected by [Sandoval’s cheating scandal],” said Maloney.

Katie Maloney Shared Her Theory About Tom Schwartz

During the May 10 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Maloney shared her theory as how Schwartz became privy about Sandoval’s involvement with Leviss. She referenced that Schwartz kissed Leviss during the week of Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ August 2022 wedding.

“I think right after the wedding, after him and Raquel kissed is when Sandoval told him because I think Raquel was playing funny games with Sandoval, maybe trying to make him jealous because ‘well, you know I’m single, I can do what I want. You have a girlfriend, so I’m going to go kiss your friend,’ and then Sandoval came and put a kibosh on it and told Schwartz that him and Raquel have a thing going on so Schwartz wouldn’t pursue Raquel, that’s my theory,” said Maloney.

She also stated that she believes Schwartz did not disclose information about the affair because he has been “Sandoval’s vault for years.”