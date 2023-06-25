‘Vanderpump Rules’ Veteran Wants His Own Show: PHOTO

A “Vanderpump Rules” OG is ready for his own reality show. In a June 2023 social media post, veteran cast member Peter Madrigal pitched the idea of his own show to fans.

The SUR manager has been featured on the Bravo reality show ever since its debut in 2013, per IMDb, but he is often in the background of the drama due to his position at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant. In season 11, Madrigal shot extra scenes after going on a date with cast member Raquel Leviss.

Peter Madrigal Asked Fans What They Think of His Idea for a Reality Show

What do you think? 😀 pic.twitter.com/OXe8lEXBAr — Peter Madrigal (@LLPJMadrigal) June 22, 2023

On June 21, 2023, Madrigal shared a photo on Twitter as he posed in front of a pool wearing a hat that said “Vacation” on it. He held up what appeared to be a coaster that said, “I really should have my own show.”

“What do you think? 😀” Madrigal captioned the tweet.

Several fans replied to say they’d love to see a “Vanderpump Rules” reboot with Madrigal as the main man running the show. Others wanted to see the single SUR manager find love on reality TV.

“Next on the Bachelor?” one fan suggested.

Others suggested Madrigal should buy into Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz’s bar, Schwartz & Sandy’s, and build a show around that.

When one fan wrote, “Never mind your own show. You should have your own restaurant,” Madrigal replied, “Why not both?”

Peter Madrigal Talked About Joining Other Reality Shows Before & He’s Also a Real Estate Agent & Entrepreneur

This is not the first time Madrigal has talked about a reality show outside of “Vanderpump Rules.” In December 2022, he told the “Jamie All Over” podcast he would “love” to go on the Bravo spinoff “Winter House” because fans would be able to see him outside of his role as a SUR manager.

“Want to know the difference between me doing [‘Winter House’] and me doing ‘Vanderpump Rules?’” he said. “I’m not managing SUR, so you get the full view of Peter Madrigal who’s not working! That’s the thing that kind of restricts me from joining in on the drama at SUR. …You’ll get a full view of Peter Madrigal. It’s a very different vibe.”

Madrigal added that he has already started his own production company and is working on “a bunch of projects.”

Madrigal is also an entrepreneur. In 2023, he launched the online “#1 Guy Shop” which features candles, t-shirts, and hats that reference moments from “Vanderpump Rules.”

During a May 2023 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” with David Yontef podcast, Madrigal revealed that he has a Weight Watchers partnership and also works in real estate.

“I do real estate as well. I’m looking at acquiring something,” he said. “So, you know, I’m just, I’m working my a** off.”

Madrigal’s LinkedIn page lists him as a part-time Compass real estate agent as of March 2023. His Compass bio describes him as “fast becoming one of the top real estate agents in Los Angeles and West Hollywood.”

In his LinkedIn bio, Madrigal revealed that in addition to still working at SUR and appearing on “Vanderpump Rules,” he is working on producing films as well as his own show and podcast.

Madrigal launched a Spotify podcast and is also the creator of a slot machine games app, Peterific Slots, per Bravo.com.

