‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Updates From Andy Cohen, Raquel Leviss & Scheana Shay

The “Vanderpump Rules” reunion is set to film on Thursday, March 23, 2023, according to Entertainment Tonight.

On March 22, 2023, Raquel Leviss took to her Instagram Stories to confirm what many people have been wondering since her affair with Tom Sandoval came to light; she will indeed be attending the reunion in person.

Leviss’ statement about attending the reunion caused confusion amongst fans since she has been granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) against co-star Scheana Shay, according to courts documents obtained by Heavy. In said documents, Leviss claims that Shay struck her in the face after finding out about the affair. The TRO states that Shay must stay “100 yards away” from Leviss — which would make filming the reunion a bit of a challenge.

Heavy has contacted Shay’s attorney for comment on how the reunion will be approached, but was told there won’t be a statement made at this time.

Scheana Shay Previously Said She Would Be Attending the Reunion in Person

While many fans wondered if Shay or Leviss would be forced to appear at the reunion virtually, Shay has confirmed that she plans to be at the taping in person.

“As far as I know, I’m fully intending on being there in person. I have no say over how this logistically works out,” Shay said on the March 17, 2023, episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast.

A statement from Shay’s lawyer was previously sent to Heavy in which he denied any and all allegations made by Leviss in regard to the alleged physical altercation involving his client.

“This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Rachel, period. The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months. Neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with Rachel going forward. The judge has only heard a one-sided account of what happened, and we look forward to presenting the full and true story at the March 29 hearing,” attorney Neama Rahmani’s statement read.

Andy Cohen Is Heading to Los Angeles to Host the Reunion

Reunion host Andy Cohen has been looking forward to the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion since news of the scandal broke in early March; Sandoval has been cheating on Ariana Madix for the past six or seven months, having a secret affair with Leviss, who is a friend of Madix.

On March 22, 2023, Cohen took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo of himself sitting on an airplane. “Next stop: Vanderpump Valley,” he captioned a photo of himself wearing a plaid shirt and AirPods.

On the March 20, 2023, episode of his radio show on SiriusXM, Cohen talked a bit about the reunion. “Vanderpump Rules reunion, full steam ahead guys. Everyone is very concerned because they love the show and they want to get a great reunion. I’m here to tell you, you gonna get it. You’re gonna get it,” he said. He went on to say that fans are really in for “something” when they see the next few episodes of the show.

Then, on his Instagram Stories on March 22, 2023, he said he watched a couple of additional episodes. “I will say without hyperbole that the second half of the season is some of the best TV I’ve seen on Bravo,” he wrote. He added that he was “speaking as a fan.”

