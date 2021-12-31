Watch Niagara Falls, Canada’s New Year’s Eve Fireworks Live Streams 2021-2022

Ring in the new year with some spectacular fireworks with the gorgeous Niagara Falls’ Horseshoe falls as the backdrop. Below is the live stream for the Niagara Falls New Year’s Eve fireworks.

Niagara Falls New Year's Eve Fireworks Live Stream





After taking a year off in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Niagara Falls New Year’s Music festival is back with fireworks displays running from December 26 until New Year’s Day.

On New Year’s Eve, there are two displays, at 9 p.m. and midnight local time, 9 p.m. and midnight Eastern and 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Pacific times in the United States. The EarthCam site is a great place to watch, plus the CBC live stream above will feature the Niagara Falls fireworks as well.

The Niagara Parks website bills the celebration as, “Celebrate New Year’s with eight impressive fireworks displays over the American and Canadian Horseshoe Falls. With the perfect view in Queen Victoria Park, watch as the colours of the illuminated falls are joined by thousands of dazzling points of light in the night sky.”

Additionally, the CBC does a live countdown in every time zone across Canada. Those are embedded below. Hosted by comedian Rick Mercer, these countdowns feature musical performances from across Canada.





New Year’s Eve Fun Facts





Bet You Didn't Know: New Year's Eve | History Did you know that New Year's has not always been celebrated on January 1? Get the full story. #HistoryChannel Subscribe for more HISTORY: histv.co/SubscribeHistoryYT Check out exclusive HISTORY content: Newsletter: history.com/newsletter Website – history.com Facebook – facebook.com/History Twitter – twitter.com/history HISTORY®, now reaching more than 98 million homes, is the leading destination for award-winning original… 2013-01-03T05:29:26Z

New Year’s Eve is the celebration that marks the end of the Gregorian calendar year. The Gregorian calendar was first introduced by Pope Gregory XIII in 1582 and he is who the calendar is named for, though January 1 as the start of the year actually dates back to Julius Caesar and his eponymous calendar, according to the History Channel.

The annual celebration has many names across the globe, including Calennig in Wales, Hogmanay in Scotland, Baharu in Indonesia and Malaysia, Silvester in many European countries, Kanun Novadgo Goda in Russia, Omisoka in Japan, and Reveillon in France, Portugal, and Brazil.

According to Mental Floss, the first places to ring in the new year Tonga, Samoa and New Zealand, because they are located just west of the International Date Line. Howland Island and Baker Island of the United States are the very last places to celebrate because they are located just east of the International Date Line. What is interesting is that because the International Date Line zig-zags a bit, Kiritimati is actually east of Baker Island.

The United States is known for ringing in the new year with “drops,” i.e. when some large object descends during a countdown. The most famous one is, of course, the ball drop in Times Square in New York City, but there are a bunch of other drops held nationwide, including A peach drop in Atlanta, Georgia; an Indy car drop in Indianapolis, Indiana; a conch shell drop in Key West, Florida, a fleur-de-lis drop in New Orleans; a potato drop in Boise, Idaho; and a tortilla chip drop in Tempe, Arizona.

Fireworks displays are also very popular around the globe. Sydney, Australia famously holds a huge display in the harbor. Other cities that have notable fireworks displays include Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, London, England, Nashville, Las Vegas, and all across Canada.

