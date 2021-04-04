Is Chick-fil-A Open or Closed on Easter 2021?

Happy Easter 2021! While you’re enjoying the holiday today, you may be interested in having chicken from Chick-fil-A. Unfortunately, Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed on Easter Sunday.

Chick-fil-A Is Always Closed on Sundays

Chick-fil-A restaurants being closed on Easter 2021 is not unusual. In fact, Chick-fil-A is always closed on Sundays, including Easter Sundays.

Chick-fil-A’s website explains why it’s always closed on Sundays. The site reads:

Our founder, Truett Cathy, made the decision to close on Sundays in 1946 when he opened his first restaurant in Hapeville, Georgia. Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose – a practice we uphold today.”

But Chick-fil-A is also closed on some other holidays, even when they don’t fall on a Sunday. Chick-fil-A is typically closed on Christmas Day, Christmas Eve, and Thanksgiving, for example.

Chick-fil-A will be open again on Monday for its regular hours.

Chick-fil-A Has Recently Changed Its Menu

The next time you visit Chick-fil-A, you might want to try one of the new menu items. The chain is currently offering the Grilled Spicy Deluxe sandwich for a limited time. You can choose to get it with no cheese, American, Colby Jack, or Pepper Jack. It’s marinated in a blend of peppers and served on a multigrain brioche bun with Cilantro Lime Sauce.

Chef Angela Wadlington said about the sandwich: “While our guests already love our spicy menu, we wanted to offer a grilled twist that allows them to enjoy the layers of bold flavors. Our Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich got great feedback from guests in our test markets, so we knew we needed to expand the offering to Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide.”

The Kale Crunch Side goes great with the spicy grilled sandwich. It’s a combination of kale and cabbage with an apple cider Dijon mustard vinaigrette.

Chick-fil-A is also testing Spicy Chick-n-Strips in some locations, along with an updated menu. The Spicy-Chick-n-Strips and the Spicy Chick-n-Strips Biscuit are being served at participating locations in Arizona and Charlotte for a limited time.

In addition, locations in Central Texas, Arizona, Chicago, Charlotte, and Tampa have said goodbye to the side salad, the grilled cool wrap, and the original chick-n-strips. Chick-fil-A notes: “Why so much change? Our goal is to serve quality food as efficiently as possible. For us to continue providing the food and service you know and love, we are testing this modified menu to see if it improves your experience in our restaurant.”

On a national level, Chick-fil-A removed the decaf coffee and the sunflower multigrain bagel from its menu. They are also now only offering a 5-count Chick-fil-A Kid’s Nuggets Meal, a 2-count Chick-n-Strips Kids Meal, only a single size Icedream cup, only a 12-ounce cup size of hot coffee, and only 16-ounce sizes for milkshakes, iced coffees, and frosted beverages.

