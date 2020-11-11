Does Chick-fil-A Have Discounts on Veterans Day 2020?

Yes, Chick-fil-A is open today for Veterans Day 2020. The only day the restaurant is closed is on Sundays. But if you’re looking for a discount or a free sandwich, you’ll need to check with your local restaurant. Chick-fil-A is not offering a nationwide freebie or discount for Veterans Day 2020, but some local stores are offering discounts and freebies.

Some Local Restaurants Are Offering Specials Today

A representative of Chick-fil-A told Heavy about Veterans Day offerings: “Because each Chick-fil-A restaurant is individually owned and operated, local restaurant Operators would make this decision at a restaurant/market level. Please encourage readers to check with their local Chick-fil-A restaurant using the Chick-fil-A Restaurant Locator: https://www.chick-fil-a.com/Locations.”

Here are some examples of specials today.

The Chick-fil-A at Enos Ranch in Santa Maria, California, is offering a special today. From 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., any military veteran can enjoy a free value meal. You must show proof of veterans status, such as a VA card or a military ID, in order to get the offer. Specialty drinks are excluded.

The Chick-fil-A in Harlingen, Texas, at 1021 Dixieland Road and the location on Sunshine Strip are offering a special from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central. All veterans and active military can have a free Chick-fil-A meal between those hours.

The Chick-fil-A in East Pearland (1512 Broadway St. in Pearland, Texas) is offering all veterans with a valid ID a free original or spicy chicken sandwich.

The Chick-fil-A in Atlanta, Georgia, at North Druid Hills (2340 N. Druid Hills Rd. NE) is hosting a military appreciation night from 5-8 p.m. local time via the drive-through. Veterans and active duty military will get a free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich meal at that location only. Limit one per military personnel. This is not available for curbside, mobile orders, or delivery. The dining room is closed and a valid military ID is required, that must be presented while ordering.

The Chick-fil-A in Rhode Island on Bald Hill Road is offering a drive-through only special while supplies last. Veterans and active duty military can get a free original Chick-fil-A meal on Wednesday. Limit one offer per person.

The Town Center at Aurora in Colorado is partnering with Chick-fil-A to offer a free lunch for veterans and active duty military on November 11 at the food court.

Check Your Local Chick-fil-A for Details

Not every Chick-fil-A is offering a special today, however. To find out whether your local restaurant has a similar offer, you can find hours, contact information, and locations for Chick-fil-A restaurants here. You can put your location into the search bar at the top of the company’s website.

