Is Chipotle Open or Closed for Easter 2021?

If you’re wanting to enjoy Chipotle for Easter 2021, then we have bad news. Many of the locations are closed. However, it’s always good to check the Chipotle near you in case your local store is an exception.

Many Chipotle Locations Are Closed for Easter

Many Chipotle locations are closed for Easter this year. This will allow employees to celebrate Easter with their families, so it’s certainly a welcome holiday.

A representative told Heavy: “The majority of our restaurants are closed on Easter Sunday.”

However, this statement also means that some individual locations do have the option of remaining open if they wish. So you might want to check the Chipotle near you just to be sure. To find the location near you, you can either go to Chipotle’s online ordering system here and choose pickup or delivery, or you can view a full list of Chipotle locations here and look at the ones in your state.

Chipotle will be open for its regular business hours again on Monday the day after Easter.

Chipotle News & Updates

On April Fool’s Day, Chipotle hosted a Burritos or Bitcoin contest where participants could randomly enter a number and win either a free burrito or part of a Bitcoin. On Reddit, users discovered that just because a code worked for one person didn’t mean it worked for another, so the winning numbers appeared to be random for each player. Heavy confirmed this by trying a couple of other user’s winning numbers. There was so much interest that the website sometimes crashed.

Hey it says I won, but what did I win? I couldn’t see because the site crashed. 😂😂😂 @ChipotleTweets #Burritosorbitcoin pic.twitter.com/3NXdR06ohD — Noah Bundonis  (@GalacticStriker) April 1, 2021

Of course, there are other ways to earn free Chipotle all year, rather than just during a special event. If you join Chipotle Rewards, you can earn points for free food at Chipotle restaurants everywhere. You’ll earn points with your purchases and get a special surprise for your birthday. You’ll get 10 points for every $1 spent, and you’ll get free Chipotle when you hit 1250 points (every time.) There are also days when you earn more points or you might get bonus points for trying something new.

Chipotle’s Instagram account also posts specials from time to time that you might not see anywhere else. So this is a good account to follow if you’re looking for specials.

Chipotle is also offering merch that you can get if you love the brand so much that you always want something near to remind you of the store. These include T-shirts, jackets, tops, active gear, and bags. Right now the offerings include a Chipotle Joggers in multiple colors include grey, black, and green, a Chipotle Pepper Jean Jacket, a Chipotle Avocado Jean Jacket, pull-over hoodies in multiple colors, Chipotle Chips and Guac Slides, natural avocado dye crewneck sweatshirts, Chipotle Pepper athletic shorts, a bra top, Custom Order themed long-sleeved or short-sleeved T-shirt, a shoelace set, a Pepper Bomber jacket, leggings, a Cultivate water bottle in silver, black bean, or rice color, an Extra sweatshirt in a variety of colors, an avocado dye tote, a foil clutch, and long-sleeved tees with the Chipotle logo on them.

You can read about all their safety precautions that Chipotle is taking in its stores here.

