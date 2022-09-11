Christina Evangeline, Kenan Thompson’s Estranged Wife: 5 Fast Facts

Christina Evangeline is the soon-to-be ex-wife of longtime “Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson. The comedian formally filed for divorce in May 2022, TMZ reported, after 11 years of marriage.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Evangeline Is Originally From Canada But Her Family Also Has Ties to New York City

Little is known about Evangeline’s childhood. According to a search of online records, she was born in March 1989.

Websites such as HITC and The Biography report that she is originally from Halifax in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia.

Evangeline has posted on Instagram about being from Canada. She posted this photo from Fox Point, Nova Scotia, in March 2018, from a family gathering. She confirmed in the comments that the man carrying a pot of lobsters is her “Uncle Sandy.” Evangeline captioned the photo, “just a bunch of greeks being Canadian.”

In a September 2017 post, Evangeline revealed her family’s deep ties to New York City. She posted a childhood photo alongside her grandfather and wrote that his company was involved in building the twin towers at the World Trade Center.

Evangeline wrote in part, “This is my grandfather Joe. (My dad’s dad.) He was a part of the erection of the twin towers. His company was in a group of 5 companies that set them into the sky; he was also in front of them to watch them fall.”

2. Her Family Knew Infamous Mobsters John Gotti & Sammy Gravano, Evangeline Claimed on Instagram

Although Evangeline has posted on social media about being Canadian, it is unclear whether she was born there. She has shared on Instagram that her baptism took place in New York City when she was an infant.

Evangeline posted this baby photo in May 2018 of herself sitting on her mother’s lap. She also revealed that according to family legend, mobsters John Gotti and Sammy Gravano were in attendance at her baptism.

Evangeline wrote, “A pic for one of my favorite stories. It was sometime in 1989, somewhere in NY. My mom was at the reception for my Christening when two men walked up to her, handed her a envelope full of cash and gave their blessings. Mom asks my dad who they were. Dad says ‘Oh, John Gotti and Sammy Gravano. Also, we were just informed that the valet and caterers been replaced with federal agents.'”

3. Evangeline Has Worked as a Model & Thompson Said She Is Also an Interior Designer

Kenan Thompson on The Wendy Williams Show 2/23/2010 Kenan Thompson on The Wendy Williams Show 2/23/2010 2010-02-25T02:09:28Z

Thompson described Evangeline, who was still his girlfriend at the time, as a model during an appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show” in February 2010. When asked whether his girlfriend was an actress, Thompson responded, “yeah, she’s like more of a model but she’s getting into it… she’s a pretty girl. Pretty girls take pictures.”

Evangeline has only one acting credit listed on her IMDB profile. She appeared as a “pageant parent” in the 2015 comedic short, “Mini Supreme.”

Evangeline has also worked as an interior designer, according to Distractify. Thompson commented on his wife’s design skills in another interview with Wendy Williams in 2018, HITC reported. Thompson said his home was “dope” thanks to Evangeline.

4. Evangeline & Thompson Were Introduced By a Talent Manager & Got Married at an Aquarium

Talent manager Danny Estrada of the Estrada Entertainment Group introduced Evangeline and Thompson, according to In Touch Weekly.

The couple got married in November 2011. Us Weekly reported the ceremony took place at the George Aquarium in Atlanta, Georgia. The magazine cited a source who described Evangeline as a “beautiful bride” and that the night at the aquarium was “magical.”

Thompson and Evangeline went on to have two daughters. Georgia Marie was born in 2014 and younger sister Gianna Michelle arrived in 2018, as E News reported. The two girls accompanied their father when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in August 2022, JustJared reported.

5. Evangeline & Thompson Will Have Substantial Assets to Divide in the Divorce

Evangeline and Thompson actually separated more than a year before officially filing for divorce, TMZ reported. The outlet added the couple simply “grew apart” over time and have been coparenting “successfully.”

The couple have substantial assets to divide. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Thompson is worth an estimated $13 million.

Their assets likely include multiple properties. According to The Tampa Bay Times and Southern Living, the family spent significant time in Florida. The New York Times reported the couple always spent time in Tampa during SNL’s off season.

According to a search of online records, Thompson purchased a Tampa home in 2013 for $1.1 million. A search of property records for Hillsborough County, which is where Tampa is located, currently lists a “K Stacy Thompson” as the owner. (Thompson’s middle name is Stacy, per his IMDB profile).

According to TMZ, Thompson and Evangeline live “close” to each other in New York City while Thompson is filming “Saturday Night Live,” so as to more easily split time with their daughters.

