WATCH: Claudia Conway American Idol Audition Teaser Video Released

Claudia Conway, the TikTok using daughter of former Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway and her lawyer husband George, revealed in a TikTok video that her American Idol audition is coming up on Sunday, February 14, 2021.

Here’s the video in which Conway talks about the audition, which will occur during the season 19 premiere.

@claudiamconway sorry i sound weird i’m a little sick but yes my audition will air on sunday 🤎 ♬ original sound – claudia conway

Conway’s full audition video has not yet been released. In a teaser released for the show, she told the hosts her parents were high-profile political figures. The show released this teaser video:

You heard that right. @claudiamconwayy is looking for a golden ticket 🤯🎤 Find out Sunday if she has what it takes to be #TheNextIdol on #AmericanIdol 🌟 pic.twitter.com/DyjZWk2w1r — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) February 9, 2021

In her TikTok video, Conway revealed she was scrolling on Twitter and noticed, “I’m trending again. I don’t know why that’s become a normal thing in my life, that’s kind of like normalcy to me, but this time it’s actually cool with American Idol.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Claudia Auditioned for American Idol in November

In the video, Conway said she auditioned for the show in November.

“I did audition, and it will be on air this Sunday. I’ve been singing my whole life; I grew up in musical theater. Music has been one of the pillars of my life, and I wouldn’t be here without it,” she said. “I play about eight instruments. I’ve been doing it since I could walk.”

Conway has generated a 1.7 million strong following on TikTok, partly on the basis of her videos revealing family problems and dramas.

She said that American Idol “saw a video I posted as a joke of me singing and they asked if I wanted to audition. Everyone thinks this is a publicity stunt or me like trying to be whatever, but, no, music is my passion.”

Claudia Believes American Idol Is a ‘Cool’ Opportunity

In another video, she also discussed the audition.

“I know half of the world sees me as a joke because of my parents’ bullsh*t, but I’m not a joke, just a 16 year old with passions trying to figure out her future,” she said. “This is a really, really, really f***ing cool opportunity that I went with immediately because if American Idol reaches out to you, you don’t say no, that doesn’t happen.”

She declared that she was “really excited. Tune in to ABC this Sunday. I think the story of me going on and what I talked about is really, really touching so I hope you all enjoy. I love you all.”

In November, she first revealed she had auditioned for American Idol and posted a video showing her back stage.

“You don’t understand how it is to have the entire world watching you 24 -7 and every move you make is a headline. I think people forget I’m literally 16 years old,” she said.

In the audition video, she revealed, “Hey guys I’m at American Idol. Confessional – I met Ryan Seacrest today, and I have my audition soon, so stay tuned for that.”

She also posted a video around that time showing her dad that read, “George is ready @americanidol.” The show’s promo materials show that George Conway, a conservative attorney known for his dislike of Donald Trump, will be featured on it.

People expressed support on TikTok. “Girl you’re only 16 and auditioned for American Idol?!! Good for you!!” wrote one.

“omg I saw the commercial and I am excited,” wrote another.

“I WANT TO HEAR YOU SING CLAUDIA.”

