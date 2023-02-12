Alicia Silverstone’s Super Bowl Commercial: How Old Is the ‘Clueless’ Star?

Alicia Silverstone was “Clueless” in a 2023 Super Bowl commercial. Ahead of the Super Bowl LVII matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, the actress recreated one of her most famous scenes from the 1995 Amy Heckerling movie that made her a household name.

Silverstone was just 18 when she starred in the teen comedy film “Clueless.” According to Wonderwall, she celebrated her 46th birthday on October 4, 2022. Silverstone is a mom to an 11-year-old son, Bear, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Chris Jarecki, per Us Weekly.

Alicia Silverstone Reprised Her Role as Cher Horowitz in a “Clueless”-Themed Super Bowl Ad

Play

The Extended Cher Cut | Rakuten Commercial More Cher, more shopping and more Cash Back thanks to Rakuten. ———- Get Cash Back: rakuten.com/ Connect with Rakuten Instagram: instagram.com/rakuten/ Twitter: twitter.com/rakuten Facebook: facebook.com/rakuten 2023-02-06T15:01:31Z

Nearly 30 years after “Clueless” hit theaters, Silverstone starred in a Super Bowl commercial for Rakuten. The ad for the shopping services platform gave a nod to Silverstone’s character, Cher Horowitz, and her passion for fashion.

In the ad, Silverstone wore her character’s famous yellow plaid suit as she debated with her nemesis, Amber (Elisa Donovan). After Silverstone’s Cher touted the merits of earning cash back on shopping purchases with Rakuten, her classmate asked if she would get to do a rebuttal. When Silverstone’s character sat down in the classroom, a fellow student asked her if she was too old to be in high school. As if!

Silverstone told Entertainment Tonight “it felt really good” to play Cher again.

“The clothes were lovely, but even more than the clothes, just getting to be her again was so fun,” she added. “I thought to myself, ‘How do I prepare for this?’ I had no idea if I could do it or not, but I just went for it. And I had fun.”

Alicia Silverstone is Not Afraid of Aging

Play

Clueless – "Ugh! As if!" The iconic Clueless quote. 2018-06-19T09:51:32Z

Many fans may have noticed that Silverstone doesn’t look much different than she did when she played Cher in the 1990s. In 2018, she told Redbook that her diet is what works for her.

“Do I think I really know what works? Yeah,” she told the outlet. “It’s no accident that everyone says to me all the time that I still look like I did in ‘Clueless.’ I see the difference if I eat a certain way for a day, so I choose to make more than one meal be that great meal.”

According to the Daily Mail, in her 2011 book “The Kind Diet,” Silverstone revealed that after he switched to a vegan diet she began to get compliments on her looks.

“After only two weeks of being vegan, people were beginning to ask, “What is going on with you? You look amazing!” she wrote. “I was still eating lots of white pasta, French fries, and all sorts of sludgy things. … All I’d given up was meat and dairy, and yet I began to look better in just two weeks.”

Silverstone has also stayed away from plastic surgery and said she has no plans to ever go there.

“I’m not going to do any work,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2020. “I’m just going to continue to be natural, and we’ll see. Maybe I’ll be an example of what aging healthily looks like. … I want to naturally age. …I think that on film I would like to represent humans.”

READ NEXT: WATCH: Arnold Schwarzenegger as Zeus in Super Bowl Commercial