The CMT Music Awards 2021 Performers, Presenters & Hosts

The CMT Music awards air on CMT on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. The show will feature a host of performers and presenters as well as huge names in country music accepting awards throughout the night.

Country music stars Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown are set to host the show, which airs at 8 p.m. Eastern on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT Australia.

“Will I remember how to be out of sweatpants and use words in an arena of people?” Ballerini tweeted before the event. “But regardless I’ll be hosting anddd performing a new song tomorrow night on the @CMT awards IM SO EXCITED GUYS.”

Who Is Performing at the CMT Music Awards?

will I remember how to be out of sweatpants and use words in an arena of people? 🤷🏼‍♀️ but regardless I’ll be hosting anddddd performing a new song tomorrow night on the @CMT awards IM SO EXCITED GUYS pic.twitter.com/EcTuNNMP1n — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) June 8, 2021

There are two stages at the CMT Music Awards: The main stage and The Ram Trucks Side Stage, according to Billboard.

Here’s who will be performing at the main stage:

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Breland and Mickey Guyton

Chris Young and Kane Brown

Paul Klein

Lauren Alaina and Jon Pardi

Needtobreathe and Carrie Underwood

Lady A and Carly Pearce

H.E.R and Chris Stapleton

Ingrid Andress and JP Saxe

BRELAND and Mickey Guyton

Brothers Osborne and Dierks Bentley

Luke Coombs

Miranda Lambert and Jack Ingram and Jon Randall

Here are the performers who will be at The Ram Trucks Side Stage:

Blanco Brown with “Nobody’s More Country”

Dylan Scott with “Nobody”

Hailey Whitters with “Fillin’ My Cup”

Lainey Wilson with “Things A Man Oughta Know”

Niko Moon with “Good Time”

Tenille Arts with “Somebody Like That”

Voting For The Best Video Is Still Open

At the time of writing, fan voting for Video of the Year is still open, according to a press release.

The final four nominees for the award are:

Carrie Underwood & John Legend: “Hallelujah”

Kane Brown: “Worldwide Beautiful”

Keith Urban with P!nk: “One Too Many”

Kelsea Ballerini: “hole in the battle”

Fans simply have to go to Twitter and tweet to vote for their favorite video of the year. The hashtags to vote are #VoteCarrieCMT, #VoteKaneCMT, #VoteKeithCMT, and #VoteKelseaCMT.

Who Is Presenting at the CMT Awards?

Here’s everyone who will be presenting awards at the CMT Awards, according to Billboard.

Anthony Mackie

Brett Young

Busy Philipps

Carly Pearce

Dylan Scott

Gladys Knight

Iliza Shlesinger

Little Big Town

Michael Strahan

Mickey Guyton

Restless Road

Trace Adkins

Taylor Lewan (Tennessee Titans)

Cody Alan, Katie Cook and Ashley ShahAhmadi (hosts, CMT “Hot 20 Countdown”)

Hosts Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown will be taking the stage throughout the night, and they recently spoke with CMT about the opportunity.

“It’s been forever since we have really done anything,” Ballerini told the outlet. “It’s nice to be able to do something with people, especially to do something with fans, and involving music and to put all of that into hosting something like the ‘CMT Awards’ is amazing.”

The two have become fast friends because of all the rehearsal time and preparation together.

“We had this amazing day of press together, and I am like, ‘Man, I just got a new friend out of this. This is amazing,'” Ballerini said. “It’s the best kind of thing to bond over music, and you know, just hang out.”

Brown also hosted the 2020 CMT Awards.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Simon Cowell Gets Emotional Following Powerful Performance