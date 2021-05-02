What Ralph Macchio Has To Say About Wrapping up ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4

The long-awaited fourth season of “Cobra Kai” has officially finished filming. The show’s co-creator and executive producer Jon Hurwitz made the announcement that production had “wrapped” in a Twitter post, uploaded on April 29. In a subsequent tweet, posted on May 1, he noted that it had been “challenging filming a season of TV during a pandemic.” He then proceeded to express gratitude to the show’s “cast and crew.” He also revealed that “[t]he end result will be [their] most ambitious season yet.”

Ralph Macchio Also Commented On Season 4 Being Wrapped

Hurwitz was not the only member of the “Cobra Kai” family to celebrate the completion of the fourth season’s production. Ralph Macchio, who famously plays Daniel LaRusso, also commemorated the exciting milestone on social media. On May 2, the actor uploaded a post on Instagram and Twitter, which included two pictures of Macchio posing with his co-star William Zabka, who portrays Johnny Lawrence, and the show’s creators Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg.

“Three years ago today with the big three and Billy Z promoting the launch of @CobraKaiSeries and last week celebrating the wrap of #CobraKai Season 4 on @Netflix What a journey! Can’t wait to share the new season!!” read the caption of the post.

Earlier this week, Zabka shared similar sentiments on his social media accounts. In the post, which was also uploaded on Twitter and Instagram, Zabka noted that “[a]fter 3 1/2 months of production… #CobraKaiSeason4 is officially wrapped!”

Macchio & Zabka Have Commented On Their Friendship

While Zabka and Macchio have played on-screen rivals in the “Karate Kid” franchise for over three decades, the actors are close friends in real life. In a 2019 interview on “The Jenny McCarthy Show,” Zabka commented on the strong bond he shares with his “Cobra Kai” co-star. He noted that their “off-screen antics are so fun.”

“I mean we have the same complaints, the same thoughts… same b****ing. You know, we’ll drive, we’ll get lost together, you know, we crank the music together,” revealed the 55-year-old.

While speaking on the “Sway” podcast in January, Macchio discussed his closeness to Zabka. He explained that they shared “a unique connection of being connected” to the “Karate Kid” franchise from an early age. He also discussed “instantly [having] this chemistry” with his co-star during the production of the show’s first season.

“Life [had] gone by. [There was] a little more wrinkles, a little less hair, but there was this sort of magic between us that I don’t think we even had back in the day,” explained the 59-year-old.

Macchio also talked about working with Zabka during a January interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” He first complimented his co-star’s acting abilities and revealed that he was surprised by their on-screen chemistry.

“Zabka, Billy’s just — he’s incredible in the role and his performance, but the fight sequences, I gotta keep up, you know… it’s a good yin yang. We have a — the chemistry we had from the get-go is something I didn’t expect to be as rich as it was,” said the actor.

To see Zabka and Macchio convincingly play martial artists who are continually at odds, watch “Cobra Kai,” available on Netflix.

READ NEXT: Why Ralph Macchio Felt Uneasy About Playing Daniel LaRusso Again