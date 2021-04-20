Mary Mouser Comments on if Miguel & Sam Will Stay Together in Season 4

In the acclaimed series “Cobra Kai,” Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) and Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser) have had a turbulent relationship. The couple initially gets together during the show’s first season. However, after practicing at the Cobra Kai dojo Miguel’s demeanor changes, and he becomes increasingly jealous of Sam’s friendship with Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan). While drunk at a party, Miguel accidentally hits Sam, causing her to end their relationship. During the show’s second season, Sam begins dating Robby, and Miguel starts seeing Tory Nichols (Peyton List). However, the former couple kisses at Moon’s (Hannah Kepple) party. Unfortunately, Tory witnesses the moment and violently confronts Sam at school, which causes a massive fight. During the brawl, Robby severely injures Miguel and is eventually sent to the juvenile detention center. Sam visits her ex-boyfriend at the hospital, and they rekindle their friendship. Eventually, their relationship turns romantic, which devastates Robby.

While Miguel and Sam seem to be in a good place as of the season three finale, the couple does not have the best track record. This may have led some fans to wonder if they will stay together in “Cobra Kai” season 4.

Mary Mouser Commented On Her Character’s Relationship With Miguel

In a January Instagram live interview with Teen Vogue, Mary Mouser commented on how she believes her character’s relationship with Miguel will play out in the upcoming season. The actress first described the different dynamics that Samantha has with Robby and Miguel.

“I think the Miguel, Sam, Robby story is so fun. For me, I always thought of Miguel as Samantha’s first love. You know, her first true romance as a teenager,” explained Mouser.

She went on to say that Miguel also allowed Samantha to be herself, instead of trying to fit in with the popular students at West Valley High School. Mouser then referred to Miguel and Sam’s traumatic breakup, which led to her dating Robby. She noted that one of the reasons her character was compatible with her Miyagi-Do Karate teammate was because she could be open about her “emotional trauma.” The actress then stated that Sam could continue grappling with her feelings for her ex-boyfriend while she is dating Miguel in future seasons of the show.

“I think that Samantha still has both pieces of herself in her heart, and by the end of Season 3, we know that she’s with Miguel. And that’s where she’s happy and that’s where she fits, but I think at the same time, I think, there’s a piece of her heart that’s still always going to belong to Robby too and that’s hard,” explained Mouser.

Mouser Revealed She Believed That Sam May ‘Struggle’ With Her Relationship in Season 4

Later in the interview, the 24-year-old revealed that she believed that “Samantha’s biggest struggle” in season 4 will involve her relationships.

“I think for Samantha it’s going to be figuring out, you know, again the different parts of her heart that belong to different people in this story,” said the actress.

She also noted that while her character has been able to bring Eagle Fang and Miyagi-Do together, she still needs to make amends to Robby, who has pledged his allegiance to John Kreese’s (Martin Kove) Cobra Kai dojo.

“There’s still damage done in her relationship with Robby and, you know, seeing him in that [Cobra Kai] gi in that last scene got me emotional,” explained the actress.

