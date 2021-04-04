Is Costco Open or Closed on Easter Sunday 2021?

Today is Easter 2021. But life gets busy, and you might have found yourself needing grocery items at the last minute or deliveries so you can help fill up your Easter baskets even more. Is Costco’s open on Easter 2021? Unfortunately, you’re out of luck if you’re wanting to visit Costco today. All the stores are closed.

Costco Is Closed on Easter

As with many other major holidays, Costco is closed on Easter. Their website notes that all U.S. warehouses are closed on Easter Sunday every year. This holiday allows employees to celebrate the day with their loved ones.

Other holidays where Costco is closed include New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day (the 4th of July), Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

Costco Business Centers are also closed on Easter, even though the holiday isn’t listed on the webpage here. That page notes that the business centers (not the warehouses) are typically closed on New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. However, Easter is not on that list. That’s only because Costco Business Centers are always closed on Sundays, according to their webpage.

A Costco Business Center is available to any Costco member and there are 15 locations in the U.S. They have items not found at regular Costco warehouses, and larger quantities of some grocery items, including a larger selection of drinks. The webpage notes: “More than 70% of Costco Business Center items are different than what is carried at a Costco warehouse.”

Just because the stores are closed doesn’t mean you can’t order online. You can find member-only savings information through April 4 here.

Costco Will Resume Regular Hours on Monday

Costco will resume regular business hours on Monday, the day after Easter. According to their webpage, Costco warehouse hours vary by location, so you’ll need to check your local Costco for hours.

Costco stores are also offering senior shopping hours for members ages 60 and older from 9-10 a.m. local time, Monday through Friday. These are in place until further notice. Members with disabilities or who are immunocompromised can also shop during these hours.

The senior hours, however, may differ in certain locations. In Culver City, California, it’s 8-9 a.m. Monday through Friday. In Los Feliz, Northridge, Pacoima, Van Nuys, and Woodland Hills in Los Angeles, it’s Sunday through Friday from 9-10 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays. In Richmond, California, it’s 8:30-9:30 a.m. Monday-Friday. In Iwilei (Honolulu), Hawaii, it’s 8-9 a.m. Monday-Friday. In Massachusetts and in Oregon, it’s 8:30-9:30 a.m. daily.

Healthcare workers and first responders are allowed priority access to warehouses with a membership card and official ID. This allows them to move to the front of the line when entering a warehouse. An exception is Massachusetts, where they aren’t allowed during Senior Shopping Hours.

Face masks are still required in stores at all times.

To find the specific hours of the Costco near you, please use the store locator here.

Food courts are now offering a limited menu for takeout only, and social distancing is still recommended.

