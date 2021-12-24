Cracker Barrel’s Christmas 2021 Hours Near Me: Is It Open?

Merry Christmas! For those with a hankering for Southern-style meats and dinners, Cracker Barrel may be just the place. But will it be open during the holiday season? And what kind of special deals are they offering? Here’s everything you need to know.

Cracker Barrel Is Open Christmas Eve, But Not Christmas Day

A representative for Cracker Barrel confirmed with Heavy that the restaurant chain will be open until 2 p.m. local time for Christmas Eve, but will be closed nationwide for Christmas Day. For all other days, hours vary by location. Be sure to check your local store’s hours here.

While in-store, guests can choose from a variety of options from Cracker Barrel’s regular menu, including Breakfast All Day, burgers and salads, and a variety of daily specials and desserts, among other items.

Customers familiar with Cracker Barrel will know that the chain also offers assortments of items as part of their gift store. The Cracker Barrel gift store currently includes a vast array of Christmas-themed selections, including “traditional Christmas” products such as Christmas-themed mugs and tableware, “whimsical Christmas” products like plush dolls and certain ornaments, and “elegant Christmas” selections like clothing, and other ornaments.

Guests are encouraged to peruse online for holiday purchases here.

Cracker Barrel Is Offering A Special Holiday Heat n’ Serve Package For Christmas

Although Cracker Barrel will be closed on Christmas Day, they have still made it easy for families to enjoy a Christmas Day meal, courtesy of the restaurant chain. Cracker Barrel has confirmed that they will continue to offer their Holiday Heat n’ Serve specials for pick-up this year, and that any purchase of a Holiday Heat n’ Serve meal will come with a free Cracker Barrel gift card!

Holiday Heat n’ Serve meals are prepared chilled and ready to heat by customers in about three hours. Guests can choose from a variety of options to celebrate their Christmas meal including:

Holiday Heat n’ Serve Feast, which feeds 8-10 people (starting at $149.99)

Holiday Heat n’ Serve Family Dinner, serving 4-6 people for smaller gatherings (starting at $99.99)

Holiday Heat n’ Serve Prime Rib Dinner, an elevated option for smaller gatherings serving 4-6 people (starting at $124.99)

Guests who choose the first option (Holiday Heat n’ Serve Feast) will receive a $10 Cracker Barrel gift card. Those who choose one of the latter two options (i.e. the Holiday Heat n’ Serve Dinner or Holiday Heat n’ Serve Prime Rib Dinner) will receive a $5 Cracker Barrel gift card.

For dessert, Cracker Barrel is offering a variety of freshly-baked holiday pies (whole pies go for $11.49). Pies are available now, and customers can choose from the following options:

Chocolate Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

Apple Pecan Streusel Pie

The representative for Cracker Barrel confirmed that Holiday Heat n’ Serve meals will be available until December 28th, and/or while supplies last. So don’t wait! If you want your Holiday Heat n’ Serve meal, now is your chance – and you may even be able to do so in time for New Year’s! Guests can pre-order a Holiday Heat n’ Serve meal here, or by visiting CrackerBarrel.com.