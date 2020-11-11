Cracker Barrel’s Veterans Day 2020 Meals, Discounts & Specials

Today is Veterans Day and many establishments are offering special discounts and deals to those who have served the United States in the military. Cracker Barrel is offering a free dessert to veterans and active military members at all of its locations nationwide. The company is also using the entire month of November to raise funds for an organization that benefits military families.

Find a Cracker Barrel location near you by clicking here.

Here’s what you need to know:

Military Members Can Enjoy a Free Slice of Chocolate Cake on Veterans Day

Cracker Barrel is honoring veterans with a celebratory menu item on Veterans Day. All military members and veterans will be offered a free slice of the Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake.

The restaurant gushed about the dessert item on its website: “Oops! We Doubled the Chocolate. What started as a happy accident is now what makes our famous cake so special. We make it daily, by hand, and serve it warm with rich, creamy vanilla ice cream.”

Cracker Barrel’s dessert menu also includes carrot cake, fruit cobbler with ice cream and a no-sugar apple pie.

Although Cracker Barrel is not offering a free meal or a special holiday menu, veterans may still receive a discount on their meal. According to Veterans Advantage, Cracker Barrel chains may give discounts of between 20 and 30 percent if the customer has a valid military ID. The rules may vary by location.

Cracker Barrel Is Donating to Operation Homefront All Month

Cracker Barrel has been partnered with Operation Homefront since 2016. The organization provides support programs and financial assistance to military families. According to a news release, Cracker Barrel has donated more than $1.5 million to Operation Homefront over the past few years.

Veterans Day occurs in November but the entire month is dedicated to their family members. In honor of Military Family Appreciation Month, Cracker Barrel is donating a $10 Cracker Barrel gift card for every Country Fried Turkey Family Meal Basket sold. The meal includes six hand-breaded turkey filets topped with herbed pan gravy, three-cheese squash casserole, cranberry relish, buttermilk biscuits and choice of side. The family meal basket is available for delivery or pick-up. Cracker Barrel promoted the to-go meal on social media and urged fans to spread the word about it.

The restaurant will keep donating gift cards until a $50,000 limit is reached. The Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Foundation is also donating $50,000 directly to Operation Homefront.

President and CEO of Operation Homefront, retired Brig. General John I. Pray Jr., said the donations are greatly needed and appreciated right now. “This year has been especially tough for military families impacted by COVID-19, and they need our support now more than ever. It’s an honor to join with our amazing Cracker Barrel partners again this year to make the holidays brighter for this very special and deserving group of our fellow citizens.”