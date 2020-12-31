Is CVS Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2020-2021?

Is CVS open for New Year’s Day 2021 or New Year’s Eve 2020? In most locations, the answer is yes, but hours may vary.

Most Locations Are Open for New Year’s Eve & Day

Most CVS locations are open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but hours may vary by location. Last year, a CVS representative told Heavy that most stores operate regular hours on New Year’s Eve and Day, and pharmacies — if they are open — may have varied hours. The representative said, “customers are encouraged to contact their local store ahead of time or visit CVS.com/stores for specific locations and hours.” This is even more true this year with pandemic regulations in place that can affect store hours.

Heavy also viewed the online hours for local CVS stores and noted that most say for both the pharmacy and the retail store that you should “call to confirm” the hours for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. So it’s likely that you will need to actually call your local CVS to find out what hours it is operating on New Year’s, rather than just looking it up online on the store locator. The store locator will include a phone number that you can call for more information.

If you need to do some last-minute shopping at CVS for New Year’s, then call your local store to confirm the hours. Click here to find a CVS location near you.

CVS Specials

CVS has a lot of great deals that you might want to check out, which may vary by location. You can shop in the store or you can have the items delivered in many locations, such as by Instacart.

You can find all of CVS’ online specials here. (Note that these are subject to change at any time.) For example, CVS is offering SAVE20 at checkout if you spend $80 or more on an online order. CVS is also offering a free $10 gift card if you spend $30 on wellness support products and more. CVS is also offering discounts on self-care and wellness items, like certain vitamins, digestive products, Gaiam products, and some NicoDerm products. There are also select ExtraBucks rewards in place for some L’Oreal products, Maybelline products, Ardell products, and Revlon products. ExtraBucks rewards are also being offered on select Health oral care products, Colgate products, Crest whitening products, and some Oral-B rechargeable toothbrushes.

Remember that if you’re shopping online, CVS offers same-day delivery with Instacart where available, free Rx delivery (and CVS essentials) with select prescriptions, CarePass (free shipping with eligible items) and easy reordering options.

CVS Vaccines & COVID-19 Testing

Many of the current delivery options are part of CVS’ COVID-19 safety precautions and other health resources. CVS has started vaccinating for COVID-19 in long-term care facilities, and will keep customers informed about when vaccines are available in pharmacies.

Many CVS locations also offer COVID-19 testing for people who think they might be infected at no cost to you (if you are part of participating insurance or federal programs.) Rapid-result testing takes hours to get results and lab testing typically takes three to four days. You can learn more about what testing programs are available near you on CVS’ website here.

