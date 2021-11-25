Is Dairy Queen Open on Thanksgiving 2021? Hours & Specials

Are you wanting to enjoy Dairy Queen for Thanksgiving 2021? If you’re wanting to get Dairy Queen as your Thanksgiving dessert or meal, you may have to search for an open location. Many stores are closed today, but a few may be open. For the ones that are open, the hours will vary by location. Because of this, you’ll want to check your local Dairy Queen before heading out for Thanksgiving.

Most Dairy Queen Locations Are Closed for Thanksgiving, But a Few Are Open

Most Dairy Queen locations are closed for Thanksgiving, but a few may still be open. You’ll want to check with your nearest location before heading over.

A representative of Dairy Queen told Heavy regarding Thanksgiving: “Because DQ stores are independently owned and operated, store hours and any special offers may vary by location.”

You can find your nearest Dairy Queen through the locator and learn its hours here.

Here are some examples of what local Dairy Queen stores are planning for today.

Some Dairy Queen locations will be open, like the one on 13 Kinderkamack Road in Emerson, New Jersey, which will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

The Dairy Queen on 6417 McCart Ave. in Fort Worth, Texas, will be open on Thanksgiving from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for drive-through orders only.

However, a search of local Dairy Queen posts on Facebook revealed that most are sharing they will be closed on Thanksgiving.

The Dairy Queen on Highway 69 in Emory, Texas, posted that it will be closed on Thanksgiving.

So did the Dairy Queen on 977 E. Austin Street in Giddings, Texas.

The Dairy Queen on 753 Roosevelt Trail in Windham, Maine, is also closed today, with normal business hours for Black Friday.

The Dairy Queen on 231 State Route 31 S in Washington, New Jersey, will be closed on both Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

The Dairy Queen in Desmet, South Dakota (207 US Highway 14) will be closed on Thanksgiving, open on Black Friday from 12 p.m.-7 p.m., and then resuming normal business hours on Saturday.

So as you can see, openings, closures, and hours vary widely for Thanksgiving based on location. You’ll definitely need to check with the Dairy Queen near you before heading over.

Dairy Queen Specials

While there are no chainwide Dairy Queen Thanksgiving specials in place today, there are a lot of special going on right now in general, whether your location is open today or you’re planning to visit another time this week.

Dairy Queen’s fall Blizzard menu includes Sea Salt Toffee Fudge, Reese’s Pieces Cookie Dough, Oreo Mocha Fudge, and Choco Dipped Strawberry.

Dairy Queen also has the Loaded A1 Steakhouse Burger right now, which has two premium sauces and cheese, bacon, and onion rings.

On November 2, Dairy Queen announced that the frozen hot chocolate was returning. The chain noted: “This cool take on a winter classic blends rich cocoa fudge with signature DQ world-famous vanilla soft serve, garnished with whipped topping and a chocolatey drizzle. Frozen Hot Chocolate is now available at participating DQ locations nationwide!”

You can often get special deals through the Dairy Queen mobile app. Download the DQ Mobile App here. Many local Dairy Queen stores offer their own “deals of the day” through the mobile app. If you’re in Texas, use the DQ Texas mobile app for specials.

