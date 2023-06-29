DWTS Pro Admits He Needs To Find a Girlfriend: VIDEO

Alan Bersten poked fun at his dating life.

In June 2023, the “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer jumped on a TikTok trend as he posted a video that parodied the animated adult comedy series “South Park,” and fans had quite a reaction.

Bersten, 29, has appeared on the past seven seasons of “Dancing With the Stars” and has been partnered with Debbie Gibson, Amanda Kloots, and most recently Jessie James Decker. He won the mirrorball trophy with “Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown in 2019.

Here’s what you need to know:

Alan Bersten Reenacted a Classic “South Park” Scene to Poke Fun at His dating Life

In a post shared to TikTok and Instagram, Bersten was seen first seen dressed as a TV host in a suit and tie, holding a can of hairspray as a microphone in a nod to a Maury Povich parody from an episode of “South Park.”

“Well let’s bring him out. Here’s Eric Cartman,” Bersten said as he reenacted the animated Povich’s line. A second shot showed the pro dancer emerging as “South Park” kid Eric Cartman, wearing a tracksuit and a backwards cap as he said “Whatever, whatever!’

The post was captioned with: “When my mom tells me I need to find a girlfriend.”

“Thanks mom. 🙄 I know 😂,” Bersten added.

Fans reacted to the post, with many of them volunteering for the role of Bersten’s new girlfriend.

“I mean – I don’t mind pretending if it helps you out,” one fan wrote to Bersten.

“I’m single and totally available, just sayin….lol 😂,” another wrote.

“Where do I fill out an application?” a third asked the DWTS dancer.

Others told Bersten that the right girl will come when he least expects it.

Alan Bersten Has Been Linked With Past Contestants From “Dancing With the Stars”

In the past, Bersten has been linked with female stars from “Dancing With the Stars.” In 2018, he dated his celeb partner Alexis Ren and their first kiss was even captured by ABC’s cameras. The couple end their romance shortly after their DWTS season ended due to their long-distance work commitments, according to People.

There were also rumors that Bersten was romantically involved with his DWTS season 28 partner Hannah Brown, but the pro dancer shut that down. Bersten even said he was done with dating “Dancing With the Stars” celebs. “I learned after a few seasons to not mix business with pleasure,” he told Us Weekly in 2020.

More recently, there were rumors that Bersten was dating season 31 contestant Gabby Windey after the two were spotted having dinner together at Avra in Beverly Hills. Windey set the record straight during an interview on the “Off the Vine” podcast in early 2023.

“We’re just friends,” Windey told host Kaitlyn Bristowe of her relationship with the pro dancer. “We were literally fresh off the [Dancing with the Stars] tour. I was in L.A. apartment hunting and he was like, ‘Do you want to get dinner?’ And I was like, ‘F*** yeah. F*** yeah, dude!’” Windey, 32, described Bersten as like “a little brother ” to her.

