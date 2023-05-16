DWTS Host Posts Birthday Tribute to Daughter After ‘Very Difficult Week’: PHOTOS

Alfonso Ribeiro gave fans a happy update a few days after his daughter suffered an injury. The “Dancing With the Stars” co-host revealed that his daughter Ava Sue turned four and celebrated with a sweet birthday party the day after she had surgery for a serious scooter accident.

Here’s what you need to know:

Alfonso Ribeiro & His Wife Angela Shared Photos from Their Daughter’s Rapunzel Party

In photos posted to Instagram on May 15, 2023, Ava Sue wore a purple princess dress as she posed holding a No. 4 balloon with a princess crown on it. The princess party came complete with a vine-covered castle photo prop and a purple-iced cake decorated with the character Rapunzel’s long braids—made of yellow frosting! Ava even posed with a real-life Rapunzel in one of the pics, and she also posed with her siblings. In addition to Ava, the Ribeiros are parents to Alfonso Lincoln, 9, Anders Reyn. 8, and Sienna, 20, the actor’s daughter from a previous relationship, per Entertainment Tonight.

“Happy Birthday to my sweet Ava Sue,” Alfonso Ribeiro wrote. “As some of you know Ava had a very difficult week. I’m so proud of how well she handled everything. She’s so brave strong and creative. I love everything about my little girl.” The DWTS host added that he is grateful to his wife, who cared for their daughter following her injury.

In her post, Ribeiro’s’ wife Angela described little Ava As “sweet yet fierce, charismatic, independent & insanely smart.” “Even with her nasty spill the day before her party, this tough girl didn’t complain once about the pain or when I had to apply the ointment every two hours,” Angela wrote.

The day before Ava turned four, Ribeiro and his wife shared a photo of the aftermath of a scooter accident their little girl had that resulted in surgery to minimize scarring on her face and arms.

Several DWTS pros reacted to Ribeiro’s birthday post for Ava, including Peta Murgatroyd, who wrote, “Sweet Princess 😍.” Sasha Farber and Jenna Johnson also sent best wishes to the birthday girl and pro dancer Pasha Pashkov wrote, “Happy birthday Princess Ava👑.”

Ava Ribeiro Dressed as a Princess for Her 3rd Birthday, Too

This is not the first time the littlest Ribeiro has celebrated her birthday with a princess theme. In 2022, Ava‘s third birthday was marked with a ‘Frozen” themed party during which she dressed as resident snow princess, Elsa. In photos shared from the May 2022 party, Ava wore a blue princess dress and a jewel-adorned long white braid as she held a No. 3 balloon in front of a “Frozen” backdrop.

In the caption to an Instagram post at the time, Angela described her daughter as a “Frozen-addicted 3-year-old.” She also reflected on her daughter’s “vibrant personality” and “heart of gold.”

For her second birthday the year before, little Ava celebrated with something less glamorous: a pen of pigs! In photos shared from the day, the then-two-year old pet pigs at an animal farm – and her parents even wore shirts that said “Getting’ Piggy With It” On them.

“My booo turned TWO yesterday,” Angela captioned the photos. “We had the best time celebrating our brave little piglet and making her wildest piggy dreams come true.”

READ NEXT: DWTS Semi-Finalist Ties the Knot