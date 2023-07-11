DWTS Cast Member Shares Update Following Scary Accident

A “Dancing With the Stars” cast member has shared an update on his daughter months after an accident left her needing emergency surgery.

“My daughter is doing great,” Ribeiro told People magazine, referring to his 4-year-old daughter, Ava, who was injured in a scooter accident in May 2023.

“She’s recovering wonderfully,” the DWTS co-host revealed. “Scary times, scary moments, but she’s doing great,” he continued, adding, “The progress is coming along as we expected. It’s a long, long process. But she’s doing wonderful.”

Ava Ribeiro Had Major Scrapes & Bruises Following the Accident

Back in May 2023, Ribeiro took to Instagram to share that his daughter, who was set to celebrate her fourth birthday, had suffered some pretty gnarly injuries.

“Not the kind of day you want the day before turning 4. Just want to give a heartfelt thank you to @kareskinmd for the emergency service and procedure to help lessen the likelihood of scaring. So proud of how brave my baby girl was during the surgery,” Ribeiro captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Ribeiro’s wife, Angela, shared the same photo of Ava, but provided a bit more information in her caption.

“My poor baby. I woke up and had a vision/motherly intuition of Ava ending up in the ER today. I announced to the fam, kids, sitter & friends helping out getting ready for Ava’s birthday party that “we are not doing anything crazy or dangerous today that could potentially end up with an ER visit.” I literally made everyone lock eyes to me when I said these words. Sadly, my words were soon forgotten and long story short, this poor girl crashed off a sit-down scooter…the day before her bday,” she wrote.

While chatting with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on “Live!,” Ribeiro shared a few more details about Ava’s injuries.

“She fell and had basically road rash on her face and arm, and so they had to scalpel off all the skin,” he explained during the episode, which aired in May 2023. When he was asked if Ava would make a full recovery and be okay, Ribeiro admitted, “It’s going to be a long process.”

Ribeiro and his wife have three children together; Alfonso Jr., Anders and Ava, according to People magazine.

Ava Ribeiro Looks Happy in New Photos

While her recovery may take some additional time, Ava Ribeiro appears in good spirits in photos and videos shared on social media by her parents.

For the July 4, 2023, holiday, the Ribeiro family spent time in Washington, D.C.

“What a fun few days in DC for the @july4thpbs ! From dancing, singing, fireworks, & being tourists, it was certainly an epic 4th! A big thank you to everyone at #capitalfourthpbs,” Angela Ribeiro captioned a post that contained some still of all three of her kids. Ava looks like she’s healing nicely.

After the summer months come to an end, the Ribeiro kids will head back to school and Alfonso Ribeiro will be back in the ballroom. The former Mirrorball trophy winner is set to co-host season 32 with Julianne Hough in the fall.

