Alfonso Ribeiro Forced to Make Changes After Son’s Health Scare

Alfonso Ribeiro revealed that his family’s refrigerator underwent a major overhaul after his son had a health issue. The ”Dancing With the Stars” host opened up about the situation in an October 2023 interview on Tamron Hall’s talk show.

Ribeiro and his wife, Angela, are parents to Alfonso Lincoln, 9, Anders Reyn, 8, Ava Sue, 4, and Sienna, 20, the actor’s daughter from a previous relationship, per Entertainment Tonight.

The TV host told Hall that early on, one of his younger kids spawned a drastic change for the family.

Alfonso Ribeiro Said His Family Lives a ‘Non-Toxic’ Lifestyle

While speaking with Hall, Ribeiro, 52, revealed that his family started living a “non-toxic” lifestyle eight years ago. “We live a completely non-toxic life where we don’t eat any sugar, gluten-free, corn-free, dairy-free, oats-free. Anything that makes you swollen, we typically stay away from,” Ribeiro said.

The former “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star explained that “a health situation” with one of his kids spawned dietary changes for the entire family.

“My little dude, he had a health issue and we learned how to feed him,” he said. “If you think about it, and it’s so crazy like we will all put super unleaded in our cars but we’ll put below regular in our bodies. And you wonder why we have so much cancer and just health issues, and people are always in pain.”

“Learning how to eat properly, you know, I’m no longer in pain. I live a virtually pain-free life because nothing’s swollen,” Ribeiro added.

The DWTS host dished that his wife still makes desserts and other treats for the family such as gluten-free cinnamon rolls, pies, cookies, and cakes. “I have some of the best desserts ever because my wife makes it, like we looking to make a cookbook because like the way she makes the cakes,” he said.

Ribeiro’s wife shared a food diary on Instagram to reveal some of her family’s go-tos. In addition to gluten-free flour, she uses raw milk, avocado oil, sea moss, and sprouted almond butter for cooking. “Note that I never eat the same foods everyday to avoid developing food sensitivities/allergies,” she told her followers.

Alfonso Ribeiro Revealed the Foods He Will Never Give Up

While Ribeiro has given up foods that make him swollen, one thing he won’t give up is red meat. “I could never be vegan,” he told Yahoo Lifestyle in 2022. “My wife is always saying to me, ‘We should try vegan,’ and I’m like ‘No, no we shouldn’t. You do your thing and I’ll have a steak or a burger.'”

The DWTS host went so far as to say that if he could only have one food for the rest of his life it would be a burger topped with cheddar, no bun. “[I’m] all about having a good burger — not your regular fast food burger, I’m talking about a real diner burger,” he said. “ I could never get tired of them.”

Ribeiro is such a burger fanatic that the restaurant at his golf club prepares his lunch order for him without even asking what he wants.

