DWTS Alum Honors Late Spouse in Birthday Tribute

A season 30 “Dancing with the Stars” contestant took to social media recently to share an emotional tribute.

As NBC News detailed, Amanda Kloots lost her husband, actor Nick Cordero, in July 2020 after a difficult battle with COVID-19. He had been admitted to the hospital during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, on March 30, 2020, and within two days he was put on a ventilator.

Cordero never recovered. Throughout the months he spent in the ICU at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, he endured multiple procedures and complications, but Kloots continuously rallied to see her husband recover. He died at the age of 41.

On September 17, Kloots shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram page recognizing what would have been Cordero’s 45th birthday.

Amanda Kloots Incorporated a Meaningful Song of Nick Cordero’s

Kloot’s birthday Instagram post honoring Cordero included a video compilation of precious moments from the couple’s life together. The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant used Cordero’s song “Live Your Life” as the background sound, and fans may remember how important that song was to her.

Throughout Cordero’s time in the hospital, Kloots relied on “Live Your Life” to keep her spirits up. E! News noted Kloots started singing and dancing to the song daily while Cordero was hospitalized, and she encouraged her social media followers to do the same. Those who joined her in this daily ritual would post their videos online and use the hashtag #WakeUpNick in their posts.

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant explained, “I just feel like if he hears his music, if he hears us playing his music, that’ll ground him, to wake him up… I think, that if he hears his song, if he hears his music, it’s going to help.”

When Kloots revealed the news of Cordero’s death in a July 5, 2020, Instagram post, she noted she sang that same song to him as she held his hand prior to the moment he passed. “As I sang the last line to him, ‘they’ll give you hell but don’t you [let] them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,’ I smiled because he definitely put up a fight.”

The DWTS Star Thanked Her Late Husband for a Valuable Lesson

Kloots referenced the same line from Cordero’s song in her birthday tribute to her late husband. In her caption, Kloots wrote, “He said it best… ‘Live your life to the fullest!’ Happy Birthday Nick. You would have been 45 years old today!”

She went on to encourage her followers to “Celebrate life. That you have more time on this Earth. More time with the people you love. Each year is a blessing, an absolute miracle really.” She then added the quote from Cordero’s song, “Don’t let them kill your light. Live your life. Live your life.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” finalist closed her caption by sharing a note written to her husband. “Thank you for teaching me how to live my life to the fullest. I love you honey.”

Several of Kloot’s “Dancing with the Stars” colleagues showed their support by “liking” her Instagram post. Her former partner, Alan Bersten, did, as did Christie Brinkley and Peta Murgatroyd. Her followers added comments of support as well.

“Sending you and your little man the tightest hugs. Elvis has his dads smile. Nick is truly watching over the both of you. Happy heavenly bday Nick,” wrote one supporter.

“Will never ever forget you. Eternal be your memory. Our world is a better place because you were here. Live your life Amanda and Elvis. You honor his memory,” added another.

“So beautiful. Your love and light shines brightly bringing hope and joy to others,” someone else wrote.