DWTS Alum’s Close Friend Says Late Actress ‘Is Flying Free’

A close friend of Anne Heche, who competed on season 29 of “Dancing With the Stars” with Keo Motsepe, remembered the late actress on what would have been her 54th birthday.

“All those who knew and loved Anne will honor her birthday as she would want us to — by making the most of each day in love, laughter, and celebration and finding a way to spread kindness each day, especially on this day,” Heche’s friend, Heather Duffy, told People. “I take peace in knowing she is flying free on her birthday, seeing us all united in our love for each other and her.”

Before her untimely death, Duffy and Heche hosted the “Better Together With Anne & Heather” together.

Heche died in August 2022 — at the age of 53 — after a car accident in Los Angeles, Variety wrote, citing a report by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Heche’s cause of death was due to inhalation of smoke and thermal injuries, which occurred after she crashed into a home in Mar Vista on August 5, as noted by Variety. The home and Heche’s car caught fire after the collision, the outlet noted.

Heche was in a coma until she was “peacefully taken off” life support on August 14, Heche’s representative said, according to Variety.

Heche is survived by her two sons, Homer Laffoon, 21, and Atlas Tupper, 13.

The actress was best known for films like “Six Days Seven Nights,” “Donnie Brasco,” “Wag the Dog” and “Volcano,” according to the Internet Movie Database.

Heche’s Partner Hoped She Would Recover

When the accident first happened, Motsepe was hopeful Heche would survive the fatal crash.

“We became close friends and my heart breaks for her and her family over this terrible accident,” Motsepe told Entertainment Tonight on August 10. “I am praying she makes a full recovery and I know the entire DWTS family is sending her healing thoughts. In working with her, I can say she has a strong spirit and is a fighter, and I know she will be doing all she can to heal.”

Motsepe shared a series of photos of himself and Heche via Instagram after she was taken off life support. The pictures showed them smiling while wearing Mickey Mouse hands. “I love you,” the professional dancer captioned the post.

Heche’s Last Instagram Post Was Shared by Someone Else

The last post on Heche’s Instagram page was written by her son, Homer Laffoon.

In January, more than three months after she died, Laffoon wanted to thank everyone for the support they showed him and his brother.

“One day at a time is working for me as I’m sure the healing journey will be a long one,” he said. “Your good thoughts and well wishes will continue to comfort me on my path.”

But the main reason Laffoon posted the message was to reveal Heche had written a second book before the accident.

“The book is the product of mom’s further efforts to share her story and to help others where she could,” Laffoon penned. “Call Me Anne is the result and I know she was excited to share with the world. So, mom, here I am sharing it with the community you created, may it flourish and take on a life of it’s own, as you would have wanted.”

“Call Me Anne,” the sequel to Heche’s first book, “Call Me Crazy,” was released in January 2023.