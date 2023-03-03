Fans Can’t Get Over How Much Matteo Looks Like Dad Artem Chigvintsev

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev shared a new set of photos with his son, Matteo, and fans can’t get over how much the two look alike.

The 40-year-old professional dancer shared the photos with two-and-a-half-year-old Matteo on March 2, 2023. The photos showed off Matteo with his backpack on and a paper hat.

“Someone had fun at the school,” Chigvintsev wrote as the caption.

Fans immediately took to the comment section to share how much they think Matteo resembles his father.

“He sure is a Chigvintsev for sure! So wonderful to see that his facial features looks like Dada n grandma! He is sooo cute n adorable with those backpack n hat n those ocean blue eyes n those smile. Oh wow!,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “two cuties. He is definitely your mini me.”

Matteo Missed Out on His Parents’ Wedding

During their appearance on “Good Morning America” to promote their now-concluded special, “Nikki Bella Says I Do!,” Chigvintsev’s wife, Nikki Bella, 39, revealed that Matteo wasn’t able to attend their wedding ceremony.

“He never made it down the aisle!” she told host Michael Strahan. She explained that Matteo was supposed to be the ring bearer at the ceremony but didn’t show up when it was time for the rings. Instead, Bella’s brother was the one who handed the couple their rings.

“He ended up throwing up all over his white suit,” Bella said. “How my brother presented that to us during the wedding was all of a sudden. … It was like ‘The Nutcracker,’ we both look down and I’m like, ‘Where is he?’ My brother hands me the rings. He goes, ‘Matteo’s vomiting, don’t worry about it, he’s okay.”

The former wrestler added, “I don’t even remember Artem putting the ring on because all I could think was, ‘Am I standing here, really, getting this ring put on while my son is supposedly vomiting in the back?”

She said it was the most “memorable” thing that happened that day for her.

Chigvintsev & Bella Got Married in August 2022 in Paris

The couple announced that they got married on Instagram. Prior to the announcement, they’d been secretive about when the actual wedding would take place.

“We said I DO, can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event, ‘Nikki Bella Says I Do,’ premieres on @eentertainment. #NikkiBellaSaysIDo,” Bella wrote in the caption. She shared photos of the wedding rings as well as a photo of she and her new husband looking away from the camera upon the cityscape of Paris.

They were joined by friends and family for the ceremony and reception, which they planned in just four weeks due to scheduling conflicts throughout the year.

Chigvintsev and Bella met and fell in love on season 25 of “Dancing With the Stars” when Bella was engaged to Cena. They got engaged two years later during a trip to France. They welcomed their son in July 2020, per Us Weekly.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.