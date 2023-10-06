DWTS Pro Confirms Return to the Ballroom

It’s going to be a big week 3 for “Dancing With the Stars” pro Artem Chigvintsev and his season 32 partner, Charity Lawson.

After being forced to sit out week 2 due to illness, Chigvintsev is feeling better and is officially back in rehearsals with his partner.

“Guess what?” Chigvinstev asked in a video posted to his Instagram Stories on October 5, 2023. “ChaChaCharity team is back. We’ve just been rehearsing our new dance. We’re really back to work, so, it’s like, holidays and giggles are over,” he said.

Lawson has already set herself apart from the competition by scoring the first and only “8” on week one. Meanwhile, Chigvintsev is looking to secure his second Mirrorball Trophy; he won his first with Kaitlyn Bristowe on season 29.

Here’s what you need to know:

Artem Chigvintsev Praised Charity Lawson’s Dance With Ezra Sosa

Lawson danced with former troupe member Ezra Sosa on week 2 of season 32, marking Sosa’s very first dance in a pro role. The new duo danced a Cha-Cha to “She Bangs” by Ricky Martin and scored one point lower than Lawson and Chigvintsev on week 1.

Chigvintsev watched his partner’s Cha-Cha on television, and posted an update to his Instagram Stories after the show was over. He praised the dance and seemed very proud of his partner — though he admits that he’s ready to improve week 3.

“We gotta come back from three 7s into the high scores, so, we’re working pretty hard,” he added.

Chigvintsev and Lawson teased that they will be doing a “ballroom style” dance on week 3. “We’re gonna be in frame. And we’re going to seek a little help from Charity’s dad this week. So, that’ll be fun,” the pro said on his Instagram Stories.

Fans Reacted to Artem Chigvintsev’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Return

After a lot of speculation surrounding Chigvintsev that stemmed from his social media absence and his apparent absence from camera blocking the day before the week 2 live show, the ballroom pro shared his diagnosis in a candid video posted on his Instagram feed.

“I want to share some news with you,” he began. “Today, unfortunately, I will not be performing on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ because I’ve been tested positive with Covid. But, the good news is, Charity is still performing. She’s dancing with an amazing guy, Ezra,” he continued, before asking fans to show the team “love and support” by voting.

Shortly after Chigvintsev shared that he will be returning to the ballroom for week 3, some fans took to Reddit to express their excitement.

“Yay!! So glad Artem is back. Ezra was a great sub but I love having Artem back. I’m glad he’s feeling better,” one person wrote.

“So glad he’s doing better and he’ll be able to dance next week,” someone else added.

“I have a feeling they may be going last in next week’s running order since Charity will be dedicating the dance to her dad. Will miss Ezra, but glad to have my team back,” the original poster said.

“I love Artem,” a fourth comment read.

READ NEXT: Maks Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Share Their Favorite Moment About Bringing Baby Rio Home (Exclusive)