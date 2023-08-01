DWTS Pro Says Artem Chigvintsev’s Son Is His ‘Twin’ In New Pic

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Artem Chigvintsev’s son, Matteo, looks like his “twin,” according to fellow “DWTS” pro Jenna Johnson.

Chigvintsev, 41, posted a picture of Matteo to Instagram on July 30 to celebrate his son’s third birthday. Chigvintsev welcomed Matteo in 2020 with his wife, former WWE wrestler Nikki “Bella” Garcia. They have been married since 2022.

“Happy birthday my boy never stop making silly faces, have the cutest laughs, and be the happiest kid ever❤️ mamma and I love you with every bit of our hearts,” said the Russian dancer.

As of August 1, the post had more than 54,000 likes and nearly 700 comments. Many of them came from other professionals who perform on “DWTS,” like Johnson.

“He’s is SO beautiful Artem!! Happy Birthday to your little twin,” she wrote.

Johson isn’t the only one who thinks Matteo resembles his father.

“He’s looking more & more like you @theartemc every day happy birthday matteo have a great day,” one fan wrote on social media.

“He looks just like his daddy! Copy & paste!” a second fan said.

“What a cutie!! Looks just like his daddy ❤️,” a third person penned.

Chigvintsev has been a professional dancer on “DWTS” since 2014 when he was paired with “Back to the Future” star Lea Thompson for season 19.

Chigvintsev and Garcia, 39, met when they were paired together for season 25 of “DWTS” in 2017. At the time, she was engaged to WWE star John Cena. Garcia said she ended the relationship with Cena in 2018, per People, because she knew she wanted to have a child and Cena said he didn’t want to be a father.

Garcia Was ‘Happy and Emotional’

Garcia also wished her son, Matteo, a happy birthday via Instagram.

“Happy Birthday my love! My sweet baby boy, forever mommy’s baby boy!” she wrote.

“Oh Matteo I can’t believe you are 3 today how happy and emotional that makes me,” she said. “One day Mommy will tell how you changed her life in the most incredible ways.”

“You have brought me so much love,” Garcia continued. “I get when they say there is nothing like it because truly nothing comes close to our love. You make me soooo happy.”

Garcia said she broke up with Cena because she didn’t want him to “regret” having children with her.

“Overall, we did have such an incredible relationship. It was just two people that wanted two different lives,” Garcia said on the “Better Together With Maria Menounos” podcast in March 2020. “We were trying so hard to make it one.”

“Even in the end when he was willing to give me kids, I could just tell it’s not what we wanted,” She continued. “And that’s really, like, you know, what pushed me in the end, was like, if I’m going to force someone to be a father.”

Garcia Wants Chigvintsev to Dance With Ariana Madix

After it was confirmed on Good Morning America that “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix would be joining season 32 of “DWTS,” Garcia said she wanted Chigvintsev to be her partner.

Garcia told Entertainment Tonight that her husband will find out in August if he’s going to be dancing on season 32 and who his partner will be.

“I’m so excited,” Garcia told ET Online.

“When I heard Ariana, I was like, ‘Artem, oh my gosh! You and Ariana would be so perfect,'” Garcia said to ET Online. “‘You get reality TV. You can bring something out of her. You can tell her story so beautifully in a contemporary dance or ballroom dance.'”