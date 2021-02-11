How This ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Champion Told Her Mom She Was Pregnant

Bindi Irwin, Dancing With the Stars champion and star of Crikey! It’s the Irwins!, is expecting her first child in the coming month, and her mother, Terri, recently shared how she found out about her daughter’s pregnancy.

Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, will be welcoming their first child, a baby girl, into the world very soon, and Irwin’s mother and brother appeared on live TV to promote their upcoming show, sharing some anecdotes about Bindi’s pregnancy.

Terri joked that Bindi is getting bigger by the day and is currently in the “sweet spot where you really miss being able to see your shoes.”

Then, Robert Irwin chimed in with his own joke.

“She’s massive now,” he said about his pregnant sister. “Like, in a good way! No, it’s special!”

Terri Irwin Shared How She Found Out About Bindi’s Pregnancy

“Don’t tell her about this” …. 😂 Thanks Robert! Love ya! — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) February 10, 2021

After Robert realized that his joke may not land well, he said, “I’m in so much trouble. Don’t tell her about this, please.”

He accidentally told her himself, though, when he tweeted out the video. Bindi seemingly laughed it off, however, writing, “‘Don’t tell her about this’ … Thanks Robert! Love ya!”

In the interview, Terri shared the story about how Bindi told her she was pregnant.

“She announced that she and Chandler were expecting on our annual crocodile research trip,” Terri shared. “So here we are all out in the bush and we’d been all jumping crocs and attaching trackers. We’re all sitting around the campfire and she says, ‘By the way…’ We all picked names. We all laughed and cried.”

Bindi Shared a Tribute to Her Father

When asked about her father by Entertainment Tonight, Bindi Irwin was emotional.

“He would’ve been a good, good grandpa,” she said. “Yeah, he really would’ve been. I don’t think we would’ve ever seen our daughter. He would’ve just whisked her away into the zoo and it would’ve been perfect. But it is so nice that we’ll be able to introduce her to her grandfather through all of the documentaries. It’s really special.”

Irwin announced her pregnancy in August 2020 and revealed in September that she and her husband were expecting a baby girl.

“He’d be over the moon,” Irwin’s mother, Terri, said. “I will say one thing for sure is you would never have to wonder what he would’ve worn during any of the milestones. He would’ve worn khaki to the wedding, khaki to everything.”

Irwin’s brother, Robert, also chimed in about their father’s influence.

“I think it’s really special that as a family we get to remember him, honor him in absolutely everything that we do,” Robert shared. “And we make sure that that legacy never, ever dies no matter what. And now with a new wildlife warrior taking on the charge, he would just be insanely excited. I can’t even imagine. It’d be amazing!”

Irwin’s due date is coming up, and that means that she’s getting larger by the day. She recently talked about how her khaki uniform will no longer button over her belly and she had to improvise.

“Reason 1 million I’m thankful for my husband,” she wrote on Instagram. “Borrowing Chandler’s uniform because my khakis won’t button over my belly…”

Chandler responded in the comments, writing, “This photo makes me so happy! You and baby girl are so cute <3”

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Champion Announces Engagement