Tom Bergeron Pays Tribute to His Dear Friend, Bob Barker

Legendary game show host Bob Barker has died. Star of “The Price Is Right” from 1972 through 2007, Barker was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy Jo Gideon. He did not have any children.

“We lost a beloved member of the CBS family today with the passing of Bob Barker. During his 35 years as host of ‘The Price Is Right,’ Bob made countless people’s dreams come true and everyone feel like a winner when they were called to ‘come on down,'” the network said in a statement given to Heavy.

“In addition to his legendary 50-year career in broadcasting, Bob will be remembered as a dedicated animal rights activist. Daytime television has lost one of its most iconic stars,” the statement continued.

After the news was confirmed, longtime “Dancing With the Stars” host Tom Bergeron took to social media to share a couple of tributes to his friend. Bergeron, who parted ways with DWTS in 2020, has a long history with Barker, which he touched on in his posts.

Tom Bergeron Used to Use Bob Barker’s Dressing Room

Bergeron shared a few throwback photos of the time he spent with Barker over the years, and let fans in on a couple of different memories that he has of the beloved game show host.

For starters, Bergeron said that he hosted “Hollywood Squares” on “The Price Is Right” stage, so he used Barker’s dressing rooms on the weekends.

“On weekends, when we’d shoot Hollywood Squares on the same stage where @therealpriceisright shot on weekdays, I used his dressing room. When he retired I interviewed him for @goodmorningamerica. When I asked him to read the manuscript of my book, he offered to write a blurb for it. Many thanks, Bob. Rest in peace,” Bergeron captioned an Instagram post on August 26, 2023.

In one of Bergeron’s photos, he included the excerpt that Barker wrote for his memoir, “I’m Hosting as Fast as I Can!” which was released in 2009.

“The charm and wit that have made Tom Bergeron one of television’s most popular hosts is reflected beautifully in ‘I’m Hosting as Fast as I Can!’ Readers will love Tom’s book,” Barker’s quote reads.

Tom Bergeron & Bob Barker Both Won Daytime Emmy Awards in 2000

In a subsequent post, Bergeron shared a fond memory of when he and Barker won Daytime Emmys for their work in the world of hosting.

“In 2000, we each won @daytimeemmys. It was a surprise because everyone, myself included, thought Regis was a shoo-in for hosting,” Bergeron captioned another Instagram post after learning that Barker had died.

Dozens of fans commented on the post, many showing love for Barker.

“We all grew up watching Bob Barker. He truly seemed to be the kindest man. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and fans,” one person wrote.

“Sorry for your loss, we definitely all have the fondest memories of him,” someone else added.

“So incredibly sorry for your loss!! I hope he is at peace,” a third comment read.

According to TMZ, Barker died “peacefully” of natural causes. He was 99-years-old.

