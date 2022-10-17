Brian Austin Green Celebrates Anniversary With Sharna Burgess in Heartfelt Post

Brian Austin Green posted a sweet tribute to his girlfriend, “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sharna Burgess, on the two-year anniversary of the day of their first date.

Green, 49, posted a photo of Burgess, 37, and their son, Zane, alongside three of Green’s children, Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, who he shares with his ex-wife Megan Fox. Green also has one child with ex Vanessa Marcil, Kassius, 20.

“October 16th 2 years ago was a day like any other day, but I made plans to meet someone new for coffee,” Green wrote in the post. “My god am I thankful every single day for that. You are a light in my life, our kids lives, and the most amazing person I have ever met. The life that we have created and continue to create is better than anything I ever thought was possible :))”

Burgess Also Posted a Tribute to Green For Their Anniversary

Burgess also took to Instagram to share a short but sweet tribute to Green on their anniversary.

“2 years tomorrow with this one,” she wrote alongside a video that flipped through pictures of Green throughout the years., “And he just keeps getting hotter. ”

Later, Burgess shared a video of Zane’s first time on a swing.

Burgess Hopes She & Green Will Get Married In the Future

Burgess spoke with Us Weekly about the possibility of marriage between the couple before they welcomed their son in July 2022.

“We just allow things to flow,” she told the outlet. “It’s on the cards. Of course, you know, we’ve talked about [marriage and] what type of weddings we like.”

She said she sees no reason to rush parts of their relationship.

“There’s been discussions over the time that we’ve been together of stuff we like and that we would want, and we are endgame,” she said. “So, it is definitely on the cards at some point, but we weren’t that kind of relationship that was like, ‘So we’ll get married here and then we’ll schedule in a baby for here, but if you book a gig, we can push that a little bit.’… It’s like, let life be life, right? Let’s just enjoy each other and trust that things will happen when they’re meant to.”

Burgess also said that she sees “no need” to be engaged to “know that I’m gonna be loved and supported by this man and so will our child.”

The two may have been able to shorten the time it took for Burgess to become a U.S. Citizen if they tied the knot, but the professional dancer crossed that milestone off her list for herself on October 6, 2022.

“Today something really amazing happened,” Burgess posted on Instagram alongside a video of her taking her oath. “I had no idea that this would feel emotional for me. This has been my home for nearly 12 years now. My son was born here, my life and love and career.. all here. And yet this last step of becoming a citizen and finally having the same rights as all Americans felt so important.”

The Australian native added, “Maybe it’s because I’ve lived outside of Australia since I was 18, so much of that was out of a suitcase and from one country to another. At one point my belongings were just in garbage bags since it was easier to move.”