Brian Austin Green Cast in ‘Brutal’ Reality Show Sans Sharna Burgess

Brian Austin Green has been confirmed as part of the cast for the upcoming second season of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”

The news comes as somewhat of a surprise for fans of Green, many of whom had no idea that he was filming in New Zealand for weeks. Green previously competed on season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside Sharna Burgess and the two finished in 13th place.

News of Green’s participation in the unique reality series was kept a secret for months. Now, Variety has confirmed that Green, who turned 50 in July 2023, will be pushing himself to the limits on the show, which is set to premiere on September 25, 2023, on Fox.

“Absolutely brutal!!! Hope you all enjoy it,” Green captioned an Instagram post on July 31, 2023.

Brian Austin Green Joined a Few Other ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum

Green isn’t the only person who previously competed on “Dancing With the Stars” that will be a part of season 2 of “Special Forces.” According to Variety, Jack Osbourne, JoJo Siwa, and Nick Viall will all be on the upcoming season.

The premise of the show, which proved be popular, is different than other reality competition shows because the contestants aren’t pitted against one another. Instead, they are pushed to their own limits, forced to come face to face with some of their demons and work through some of their insecurities.

The recruits take orders from Directing Staff agents Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham, and Jason “Foxy” Fox. On season 2, a new agent has joined the squad: Jovon “Q” Quarles. Over the course of several weeks, the recruits will push their own limits by completing daunting challenges that are designed to test each and every part of their being — physically and mentally.

Other recruits on season 2 include Tom Sandoval, Dez Bryant, Tyler Cameron, Savannah Chrisley, Blac Chyna, Robert Horry, Erin Jackson. Bode Miller, Tara Reid, and Kelly Rizzo.

A ‘Dancing With the Stars” Champ Won Season 1 of ‘Special Forces’

Green may be best known for his role on “Beverly Hills: 90210,” but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have what it takes to succeed on “Special Forces.”

On season 1, former “Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown — who was also previously crowned Mirror Ball champion — ended up making it all the way to the end alongside soccer star, Carli Lloyd.

Like many of the recruits, Brown learned a lot about herself while going through the experience, which wasn’t always easy.

“I’m really thankful for the experiences I’ve had — it’s been a journey — and I’m so thankful I was able to complete everything that I have set out to do, but no. ‘The Bachelorette’ and ‘Dancing With the Stars’ was all within a year of each other,” she told TV Insider.

“It was such a crazy, amazing experience. Coming back to reality TV, for me, had to be something special and something that was transformative and that would make me become a better version of myself through these challenges and difficulties,” she added.

Green has yet to speak out about his experience on the show.

