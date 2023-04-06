Fans Are Obsessed With the Latest ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Love Story

It’s been two months since Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant announced that they are in a romantic relationship less than a year after competing together on “Dancing With the Stars” season 31, but fans still can’t get enough of the couple together.

Stewart and Durant recently returned from a vacation to Hawaii, and they took to Instagram to share some moments from their trip. Stewart wrote, “A week ago….. Maui was filled with the most amazing memories and this is only Part 1! Stay tuned for part 2.”

Fans can’t get over their love story.

“I’m not trying to be dramatic but I would die for you and Daniel,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “Never ever has a dwts coupling made this happy. Such beautiful love.”

“So here for this love story!” another person wrote. Many others noted that Stewart and Durant both looked very happy, while some said what they got from the show was better than any Mirrorball trophy.

Durant and Stewart met when they were partnered for season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars.” Durant is dear, and Stewart quickly began learning American Sign Language in order to communicate with him directly rather than through his interpreter, Gabriel Gomez. Fans were quick to see the sparks between the couple and began begging them to start dating early on during the season.

Britt Stewart Also Shared Photos From Their Vacation

Stewart showed off photos from the couple’s vacation on Instagram on March 28, 2023. The photos included one of Durant kissing her cheek and another of the two of them drinking specialty cocktails.

“HAWAII,” Stewart wrote on Instagram. “Couldn’t be more grateful for this week in paradise with @danielndurant.”

They received nothing but love in the comment section from their friends and fans. Val Chmerkovskiy commented, “So beautiful Britt! You’re radiating, as always, but more.”

In an Instagram Story on March 28, 2023, Stewart shared that they were landing in Los Angeles and were excited to “get home to Hudson and Orlando,” Stewart’s cats. Durant previously shared videos from when he was taking care of Stewart’s cats when she was away on the “Dancing With the Stars” live tour.

“When @brittbenae is away, the cats (with a little help from Daniel) will play!” he wrote as the caption to a video of him setting up a cat tree he was building for them.

Daniel Durant & Britt Stewart Went Public on Valentine’s Day 2023

After months of speculation and shipping from fans, the couple posted on Valentine’s Day to announce their relationship just a day after kissing on stage at one stop of the “Dancing With the Stars” live show.

Stewart captioned her post simply with a red heart emoji. The video, which was set to the song “Fall In Love With You” by Montell Fish, featured the two dancing around and smiling together.

Durant’s post was a little more direct. He wrote, “My Valentine” alongside a photo of the two smiling at the camera.

On Stewart’s post, one fan commented that they were “in literal tears” about the relationship announcement while another thanked the complete for the “Valentine’s Day Gift we all needed.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.