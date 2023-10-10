Britt Stewart Shares What Everyone Should Know About Adrian Peterson [Exclusive]

Britt Stewart is competing with Adrian Peterson on season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Heavy caught up with the pro dancer to ask her some questions about the season and specifically about her partnership with Peterson. One thing we asked was what she’d want people to know about the NFL running back.

“There is a reason that Adrian is known as the greatest running back of all time,” Stewart tells Heavy exclusively.

“Yes, of course, he has God given talent, but he also worked really hard to be as successful as he is in his career in the NFL. Adrian is applying that same work ethic and commitment to the Dancing With The Stars journey. He is passionate about learning something new, being challenged in new ways which I know will only help his progress in the competition,” she tells us.

“He is own harshest critic, but I remind him to trust the process. He REALLY wants to go all the way on DWTS, as do I,” she added.

Stewart first joined “Dancing With the Stars” as a troupe member on season 23. She became a pro on season 29, though she’s never won a Mirrorball Trophy.

Britt Stewart Says She’s Worked ‘Really Hard’ to Prepare Adrian Peterson for ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Stewart’s football partner was confirmed on “Good Morning America” back in September 2023. In preparation for the first live show, she says that she worked “really hard to prepare” Peterson for what was ahead.

“I wanted it to be fun and come out with a BANG which is why I added impressive lifts to show Adrian’s strengths. With all the preparation, there is nothing that can REALLY prepare you for the energy of the first live show. There is so much energy in the ballroom and everyone is pressured to do their best,” Stewart told Heavy.

As far as what they did just before taking the stage, the two said a prayer together and it’s now what they do each week before taking the stage.

“Adrian and I said a prayer of protection and right before we danced I have him take two deep breaths and ask him if he’s ‘locked in.’ We have made this our pre-show ritual,” she added.

Britt Stewart Would Love to Win Her First Mirrorball Trophy

Just ahead of Motown Night, we asked Stewart who she thinks is her and Peterson’s biggest competition this season.

“Adrian and I always say that we are our biggest competition. I love that because that has always been my mindset as a dancer, choreographer and performer,” she told Heavy.

But when it comes down to it, she knows that there are other celebs this season who are ready to take it all the way.

“Season 32 of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ is filled with some top competitors. Specifically for the other male competitors, I will keep my eye on Jason Mraz! He has shown some amazing things in the ballroom thus far and is paired with Daniella who is one my favorite dancers! She always makes such amazing choices for her partners,” Stewart said.

When it comes to winning the Mirrorball Trophy, well, that has it’s own special meaning for Stewart, who was the first Black female pro to join the show full-time — and is the only Black female pro who is currently on the show.

“Winning the Mirror Ball Trophy would be a personal dream come true,” Stewart tells us.

“As the first-ever and only Black female pro, I know that winning Dancing With The Stars would go beyond me and reaching a personal accomplishment. It would be so meaningful to other black artists and anyone who feels like they are a minority,” she continued.

“In the 18 years Dancing With The Stars has existed, there has only been one black female to ever win and that was Amber Riley on Season 17. I want to be the next. For me, for the little black girl hoping to dance one day, for anyone that feels underrepresented and for anyone that has a dream they want to achieve,” she added.

And we know that fans are rooting for her to go all the way.

