DWTS Alum Announces Surprise Wedding at Age 93

Aseason 10 “Dancing With the Stars” competitor revealed that he is off the market. On January 20, 2023, Buzz Aldrin, 93, took to social media to let the world know that he and Dr. Anca Faur, 63, exchanged vows in Los Angeles and are officially husband and wife.

“On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot. We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers,” Aldrin tweeted. He also shared two photos from the couple’s wedding.

Faur is Aldrin’s fourth wife; he wed Joan Archer in 1954, with whom he shares three children, according to Hello! magazine. The two divorced in 1974 and he married Beverly Van Zile the following year. The two were married for three years before ending their relationship. After a decade, Aldrin and Lois Driggs Cannon exchanged vows, but the two split in 2012.

Aldrin made three spacewalks in the 60s and became the second person to walk on the moon. He competed on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2010. Paired with pro Ashly Costa, Aldrin went home week two.

Dr. Anca Faur Has Worked for Buzz Aldrin Ventures LLC Since 2019

For their special day, Faur wore a white, floor-length gown that was adorned with lace flowers an rhinestones. Aldrin wore a black suit with medals on his lapel. The bride carried a bouquet that included cream colored roses and pink lilies.

It’s unknown how long Faur and Aldrin have been dating, but photos of them together on Instagram span back to 2018.

According to a LinkedIn account that appears to belong to Faur, she serves at the Executive Vice President of Buzz Aldrin Ventures LLC, a position she has held since September 2021. She has worked for the Aldrin-owned company since 2019. Prior to that, Faur served as treasurer for the

California Hydrogen Business Council for more than six years.

Faur graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1996 with her Ph.D in chemical engineering.

Several People Reacted to Buzz Aldrin’s News on Twitter

Aldrin’s post about his surprise wedding news elicited various responses from Twitter users. Some people expressed happiness for the former astronaut while others couldn’t help but make a comment about the age gap between him and his new bride.

“I’m sorry Buzz, she doesn’t love you. Just wants your money and fame,” one person tweeted in response to Aldrin’s post.

“You look pretty good to be 93, considering she looks way younger than you, not that it matters I guess. I’m just a bit shocked at how you look like you’re in your 60’s or 70’s,” someone else wrote.

“Well done Buzz, you must be over the moon,” a third tweet read.

“Many may not understand this opportunity. I mean this is Buzz. The second man on the moon. Thank you for all the achievements Sir and happy married life,” a fourth Twitter user added.

