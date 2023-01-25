Carrie Ann Inaba Asks for ‘Help’ Following Facial Hair Faux Pas

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba got her hands on a new product and seemed excited to give it a try — but it doesn’t look like things went as planned.

Inaba shared an Instagram Reel on January 19, 2023, after using “The Brow Glue” by NYX.

“Stick it to your brows! Introducing the first instant brow styler from NYX Professional Makeup,” reads the product’s description from the NYX website. “The unique formula is flake-resistant and delivers up to 16 hours of non-sticky hold. Plus, it’s quick and easy to apply: Just use the included round bristle spoolie to brush your brows and style in place for lifted looks that actually stay.”

The site also gives step-by-step instructions on how to use the product, which promises “long-lasting brow looks.” However, the process didn’t appear to work for Inaba, who appeared to end up with less hair in the process.

Here’s what you need to know:

Inaba’s Brows Appeared Sparse After Application & She Asked Fans for Suggestions to Fix What Happened

Inaba didn’t explain the process that she took with the product but she clearly wasn’t happy with the results.

“I just did my eyebrows with this new product,” Inaba wrote on a Reel shared on her Instagram feed. She was covering the top of her face with her hand as if to build suspense as the song “Help!” by the Beatles accompanied the post.

“And it’s supposed to tame your eyebrows,” Inaba wrote before removing her hand and showing fans her results. Her eyebrows appeared a bit messy with hair going in various directions and some areas seeming to have less hairs than others within each of her brows.

“What went wrong here?” she asked and encouraged people to share their suggestions on how she could fix her eyebrows.

Inaba ended the video by throwing the tube of NYX brow glue in the garbage.

Dozens of Fans Offered Inaba Advice on How to Handle Her Messed Up Brows

It didn’t take long for fans to start commenting on Inaba’s post, suggesting different ways she could help fix her eyebrows.

“What did you do!?? Just brush them in place with brow gel and fill them in,” one person suggested.

“Use a brow brush, fill in w/brow pencil,” someone else wrote.

“Take a break … leave eye brows alone for 30 days … looks like severe over plucking or eyebrow hair removal..Your beauty is still strong! You radiate such love & happiness,” a third comment read.

“Dont worry they will grow back lol,” a fourth Instagram user said.

“It’s going to be ok,” another social media user added, encouragingly.

Other suggestions included growing out her bangs to cover her eyebrows and getting microblading done. The DWTS judge appears to be in good spirits regardless of her eyebrow mishap as she was smiling in the video that she posted. For the time being, she did move her bangs down a bit to cover her eyebrows, but may be taking the advice of some of her fans in the coming days.

READ NEXT: Controversial DWTS Alum Suggests Missing Ex Isn’t Dead