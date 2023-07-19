DWTS Judge Receives Medical Treatment Amid Ongoing Health Issues

A “Dancing With the Stars” judge needed to seek medical treatment as evidenced by a post shared on her Instagram Stories on July 12, 2023.

Carrie Ann Inaba, who has been diagnosed with several autoimmune conditions, including Sjorgren’s syndrome, lupus, fibromyalgia, and rheumatoid arthritis, shared a photo of herself receiving IV treatment.

“Life with autoimmune disease is never predictable. But that’s true for all of us. I think those of us with AI disease are just more keenly aware of it. There is the silver lining,” Inaba captioned the post on her Instagram Stories.

Here’s what you need to know:

Carrie Ann Inaba’s Has Opened Up About Her Health Issues in the Past

Though Inaba does her best to stay positive and provide her fans and followers with an upbeat, optimistic, view on life, the longtime “Dancing With the Stars” judge has been fairly candid about the things she’s gone though over the years.

“Often when it comes to autoimmune conditions there is no perfect solution or clear path forward. Coping with autoimmune conditions can sometimes feel quite lonely. When I first got diagnosed, some encouraged me to keep my struggles to myself, but I’ve found that it’s always been better to be honest about my needs and realities than to stay silent,” she previously wrote on her website, CarrieAnnConversations.

“I believe strongly in sharing my journey, my solutions, and the things that have helped me with anyone who could use it— this is how communities are formed,” she added.

And while her health seems to go up and down in waves, Inaba has had a tough year so far.

“I’ve had a lot of medical stuff… but I’m back. Because the human spirit is very resilient. And the body is always trying to find its way to healing. I think,” she captioned an Instagram post.

In an Instagram Live, Inaba revealed that she had fractured a rib and was diagnosed with Covid earlier in the year. She did say, however, that she’s looking forward to getting back to work on season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars” when it returns in the fall of 2023.

Carrie Ann Inaba Left ‘The Talk’ in 2021 to Focus on Her Health

Inaba’s health has forced her to take things one day at a time and has even caused her to have to take a step (or several steps) back in order to get herself on the right track. One example of that happened in 2021; she took a leave of absence from “The Talk” before deciding that it was best for her to leave the show.

“I’m filled with gratitude for this experience and for this chapter in my life that has been ‘The Talk.’ I’ve made life-long friendships. I’ve had incredible experiences and wonderful discussions that helped me evolve as a human being. It’s been an honor to be a part of your lives and to have a voice,” Inaba said in a video she posted on her Instagram feed.

“I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to not only my fellow cohosts past and present but to also those behind the scenes, whom I love so deeply and I’m so grateful. And I’m grateful for all of you,” she added.

So far, Inaba’s health hasn’t kept her out of the ballroom.

